Zen Mobility Revolutionizes Light Mobility by Unveiling New Variants With Higher Capacity: ThermoFlex and LoadMax

Zen Mobility, an emerging Indian electric vehicle OEM, proudly unveils its latest offerings with the introduction of two new variants of the Zen Micro Pod: Micro Pod ThermoFlex and Micro Pod LoadMax. Priced at Rs. 2.25 lacs, these innovative products mark a significant advancement in the light mobility category, providing specialized solutions for temperature-sensitive cargo.

Micro Pod ThermoFlex and Micro Pod LoadMax

The Micro Pod LoadMax features a spacious box with a capacity of approx. 50 cubic feet, tailored for handling large e-commerce shipments, appliance deliveries, and other bulky items. In contrast, the Micro Pod ThermoFlex is designed as a mobile refrigerator, catering specifically to frozen goods, fresh produce like fruits and vegetables, and dairy products, ensuring the maintenance of a consistent cold chain. Both variants offer flexible financing options, including finance, lease, and rental plans, to cater to diverse customer needs and enhance accessibility.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as telematics, IoT integration, geo-fencing with remote vehicle locking, trip data monitoring, and battery state-of-charge (SOC) tracking, these variants are the result of extensive customer feedback and trials. Leading e-commerce and grocery companies have provided insights to optimize these vehicles for enhanced productivity in fleet operations. The Micro Pod ThermoFlex is ideal for transporting food, vegetables, dairy products, and even pharmaceuticals such as vaccines, while the Micro Pod LoadMax is suited for e-commerce logistics, distributor-to-retailer models, FMCG sectors, and other applications requiring substantial cargo capacity.

Mr. Namit Jain, Founder and CEO of Zen Mobility, expressing his enthusiasm on the launch, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Micro Pod ThermoFlex and LoadMax, marking a substantial leap forward in the light mobility sector. These new variants embody our unwavering dedication to innovation and our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our customers. Designed to deliver sustainable and efficient transport solutions, these cutting-edge offerings reflect our vision of setting new standards in electric mobility. With these new variants, we aim not only to enhance user experience and meet the needs of various industries but also to expand our footprint across Indias dynamic and diverse market landscape.”

Delivering exceptional utility with a maximum payload of 150 kilograms, the Zen ThermoFlex and LoadMax surpass conventional 2-wheelers load capacities by 2.5 times. Operating at minimal running costs, they consume only 4 units of electricity and charge in approximately 2 hours. Incorporating lightweight technology, these vehicles achieve efficient performance with reduced battery costs and a lower cost-per-delivery. Their compact, ergonomic designs ensure rider comfort and ease of maneuverability in urban environments, complemented by robust braking systems designed for safety and reliability in all conditions. Rigorously tested over 150,000 km across diverse terrains and weather conditions, the Zen ThermoFlex and LoadMax demonstrate exceptional durability, providing logistics companies with dependable and sustainable transportation solutions that feature reduced maintenance costs and extended lifespans.

Zen Mobility continues to lead the charge in advancing sustainable transport solutions through innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and productivity of last-mile delivery and logistics operations, Zen Mobility remains at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution. Both variants, the Micro Pod LoadMax and Micro Pod ThermoFlex, will be available through Zen Mobility’s extensive dealership network spanning over 12 cities across India namely New Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata. Customers can place orders directly through Zen Mobility’s website or by contacting their customer service at 98107 76227 or email at info@zenmobility.com.

About Zen Mobility

Zen Mobility is a one-of-its-kind Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) OEM engaged in the design and manufacturing of customized & purpose-built EVs, with designs from Germany and built in India with a vision to transform modern-day mobility and logistics, Zen is focused on alleviating the challenges of the Last Mile delivery (LMD) segment. A brainchild of Namit Jain, Zen Mobility was established in 2019-20 as a spin-off of NTF Group – a renowned auto component manufacturer of engineering plastics and composites to majority of the Auto OEMs in India and globally.