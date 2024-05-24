‘Zid, Chalte Rehne Ki.’- Paragon’s Brand Makeover Connects with the Invincible Indian Spirit

Paragon, India’s leading footwear brand, announces its brand repositioning that resonates and reconnects with the core of India. The makeover comes at a point when the brand is going to complete 50 years of its presence in the footwear market. The new brand identity celebrates the unstoppable spirit of the common man with the tagline ‘Zid, Chalte Rehne Ki.’ The makeover brings the spotlight on the everyday heroes of our nation, who perseveres through every challenge and make the New India possible through their relentless spirit.

Through this repositioning, Paragon is establishing and embracing the emotional connect it shares with its broader support base. From the scorching heat to the chilling cold, through rain and shine, day and night, there is an India that never stops doing what needs to be done. Through this journey, the brand honors the determination of the Indian workforce, spanning from the middle and lower-middle classes to self-employed individuals and numerous others who are our everyday heroes who make the New India.

Sachin Joseph, Executive VP at Paragon said, “Zid Chalte Rehne Ki” embodies Paragon’s core values, honoring the astounding resilience, courage and unending optimism that defines the Indian people. It serves as a tribute to the incredible spirit of Indians. Through this campaign, we are reconnecting with everyday heroes who personify these qualities by ensuring our commitment to stand by their side, providing them with comfort and support. For a long time we have focused on a more contemporary crowd and setting. However, keeping in mind the emotional connection that the masses have for the brand, we decided that it’s time to focus back on the core.”

“With our new creative partner Turmeriq on board, we were able to deliver exact messaging to our target markets and audience” added Mr. Joseph

This is not a repositioning exercise but also a re-claiming exercise. Through this campaign, we aim to let the masses know that Paragon is inspired by them, cares for them and acknowledges their hardships. That Paragon will continue to be their uncompromising silent partner in their journey”, said Rahul Guha, CEO of Turmeriq.

The integrated “Zid, Chalte Rehne Ki” promotion will run across newspapers, radio, outdoor (bus & train panels) and digital platforms all over India.

About Paragon: Paragon was founded in 1975 and since then it has emerged as a marquee brand in the footwear industry, for its steadfast dedication to excellence, durability, and fashion. The brand offers a wide range of footwear products, including shoes, sandals, flip-flops, and slippers. Their product line caters to various age groups and demographics, from children to adults. Paragon’s products are accessible through a vast network of multi-brand stores, both online and offline, making quality footwear available to all. Paragon’s distribution network spans 12 strategically located depots across India, facilitating efficient supply chain management through our 500+ distributors across the length and breadth of the country. All products from the House of Paragon are available across 90+ Paragon Exclusive Outlets, Select Multi-brand outlets, D2C website – Paragonfootwear.com and marketplaces websites.