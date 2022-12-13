Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Zika Virus in Karnataka: After First Case of Zika Virus Reported in Raichur, Karnataka, Tough Measures Expected

Zika Virus News: The health department has also increased vigilance on the prevailing situation and might take some tough measures to contain the infection.

Karnataka on ALERT After First Case of Zika Virus Reported in Raichur, Tough Measures Expected

Bengaluru/Karnataka News: Health authorities in Karnataka are on their toes after the confirmation of the first Zika virus case in the state. For the unversed,  a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has tested positive for the virus. The girl had complained of fever on November 13, following which she was admitted to the Government Hospital in Sindhanur. There it was detected that she is affected with Dengue fever. Later, the girl was shifted to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and administered treatment from November 15 to 18. The doctors had sent the samples of urine and blood to the Pune laboratory, which confirmed that the girl was positive for Zika virus.

KARNATAKA ON ALERT

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the first case, the state government has directed the health department to initiate all precautionary measures from Tuesday to contain the disease.  Moreover, the health department has also increased vigilance on the prevailing situation and might take some tough measures to contain the infection. Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar had stated that the government is prepared to handle the situation.

ZIKA VIRUS SYMPTOMS

  • Fever
  • Body pain
  • Pain in joints
  • Rash
  • Conjunctivitis

ZIKA VIRUS PREVENTION AND TRANSMISSION

  • Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito (Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus).
  • These mosquitoes bite during the day and night.
    Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause certain birth defects.
  • The disease also spreads through unprotected intercourse and blood transmission.
  • No vaccine is currently available.




