Wednesday, November 2, 2022
National

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands: Dutch KNOCK Out ZIM

 Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Score Updates

Netherlands put up a disciplined bowling show to skittle out Zimbabwe for 117 in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.Also Read – LIVE | Ind vs Ban BUZZ: PAK Fans ROOT For Kohli, Rohit at Adelaide Oval | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 24-ball 40 while Sean Williams contributed 28 (23b) as they were shot out in 19.2 overs after they chose to bat. Also Read – Suryakumar Yadav Beats Mohammad Rizwan For Top Spot in ICC T20I Rankings

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with figures of 3/29. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede chipped in with two wickets apiece. Also Read – IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match in India on TV and Online

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 40; Paul van Meekeren 3/29).

Zim vs Ned Playing XI

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani





