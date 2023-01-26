Home

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Zodiac Signs Should Donate These Things on Basant Panchami

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: Let’s know what things are auspicious for you to donate on Basant Panchami according to your zodiac sign.



Horoscope Today, January 26, 2023: The festival of Basant Panchami is believed to be very important in Hinduism. Along with the horoscope, check which zodiac sign should donate what on Saraswati Puja.

Aries– Control your words. Will face money loss. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color-carrot

Taurus- Economic situation may worsen. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate yellow item.

Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate saffron milk.

Lucky color- maroon

Cancer- Keep important documents handy. Respect your relationships. Avoid conflicts. Donate yellow item.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- A guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the younger ones. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate whole green gram.

Lucky color- yellow

Libra- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate a copper vessel.

Lucky color- golden

Scorpio- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Will have a child. Will get back stalled money. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Donate rice.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Business may stop. Do not show haste in work. Don’t despair. Donate curd.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Get up early in the morning. Don’t let disputes escalate. Obey your father. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- brown



