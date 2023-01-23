Zomato Customer Unveils Food Delivery Scam; CEO Deepinder Goyal Responds

A LinkedIn user exposed a scam with Zomato where a delivery agent advised him how to cheat the company.
Delhi: Social media has become a strong medium to express thoughts, opinions, problems, a medium of news as well. In one such post, an entrepreneur shared about his experience with Zomato food delivery agent and an entailing scam. He posted on his LinkedIn on he was informed by the agent to not make online payments from next order onwards and how he could cheat the food- aggregator. The user alleged a massive scam happening with the company.
Taking cognizance of the post, CEO Deepinder Goyal commented,” Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes”.
Read Post Here
A LinkedIn user by the name Vinay sati posted.” “I got Goosebumps hearing what scam is happening with Zomato.”
In his post he said quoting the agent, “Aap bas mujhe 200rs, 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (You just pay me ₹ 200, 300 and enjoy food worth ₹ 1,000),”.
“He said that next time when you will order food worth 700-800rs through COD (Cash On Delivery) you only have to pay 200rs for that. I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered.”
Read Deepinder Goyal, CEO’s Reply
The incident left the entrepreneur in dilemma, he said that he had two choices- either to enjoy the offer or expose the scandal and being an entrepreneur himself he chose the later.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 11:51 PM IST
