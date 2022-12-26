Identified as Parvinder Kumar, the deceased was a resident of Ghaziabad, and succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The police said that the offending vehicle has been seized and necessary action has been initiated.

Noida: A delivery boy of Zomato was crushed to death on the spot after being mowed down by a speeding car in Noida, the police said on Monday. Giving details, police said an information was received on the intervening night of December 25-26 regarding an accident near the Char Murti chowk in which a speeding vehicle, Maruti Ciaz, hit a two-wheeler.

After receiving the information, a police team from Sector 113 police station reached the spot and shifted the grievously injured Zomato delivery boy to Bisrakh hospital in Greater Noida.

As per some media reports, the car carried the sticker of a district judge. However, the police did not reveal any details regarding the owner of the offending vehicle.



