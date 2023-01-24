Home

Zomato Relaunches Zomato Gold Loyalty Programme, Offers Discounts on Dining, Delivery

Mumbai: Online food aggregator Zomato on Tuesday relaunched its Zomato Gold loyalty program, which replaces the company’s Pro Plus membership. For the unversed, Zomato Pro Plus was officially discontinued in 2021. Notably, Zomato said it will offer discounts on dining and food delivery through its Zomato Gold loyalty programme.

Zomato said the service has been introduced at a price of Rs 149 for three months and this is a discount to the Rs 999 quarterly membership. With Zomato Gold royalty programme, the customers will get unlimited free deliveries at restaurants under 10 kilometer distance.

Zomato said the Zomato Gold will offer VIP access during rush hour. The Gold subscribers will have access to restaurants during high demand and get priority over normal users. Apart from this, the Zomato Gold also has offers for dining. The company has partnered with over 10,000 restaurants across the country, allowing Gold users to get discounts of up to 40 per cent while dining out.

“The new Zomato Gold is a brand-new membership, just with a familiar name. It has exciting new benefits such as free delivery, no delay guarantee, VIP access during rush hour and many more,” Zomato said in a statement.

Zomato said the users who had pro or pro plus membership with Edition card, their membership will be active till 23 February 2023. After that the users will be given a three-month membership of Zomato Gold.

Notably, the food aggregator platform had discontinued Zomato Pro in August last year.

On Monday, Zomato had said that the company is looking to rebrand its 10-minute delivery service, Zomato Instant. And the firm added that it is working on a new menu and all its finishing stations will remain intact. The firm said that no people or employees will be impacted by this decision.



