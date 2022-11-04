Zomato Tries To Bargain With Elon Musk For Blue Tick Fees. Netizens React With Hilarious Tweets

Netizens found Zomato’s witty take on the controversy hilarious and reacted with their own funny tweets.

Elon Musk recently announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name will be charged eight dollars per month.

Trending News: Twitter’s new owner billionaire Elon Musk recently announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month, prompting outrage and disbelief among some longtime users.

Musk, who is currently the world’s richest man, acquired Twitter in a whopping USD 44 billion deal on October 27. He also fired the social media company’s four top executives including two Indians – CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Musk, 51, said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”.

Just like every other trend, food delivery service Zomato jumped on the bandwagon and gave its own two cents over the blue tick row. In a typical desi style, Zomato tried to bargain with Musk for the price of blue tick, asking for a 60 per cent discount and making it 5 dollars instead of 8.

Zomato tweeted asking, “ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?” The tweet has received thousands of likes and retweets.

ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?

— zomato (@zomato) November 3, 2022 HERE’S HOW NETIZENS REACTED TO ZOMATO’S TWEET: If we do it your way, the MRP will be shown as 11$ and then you’ll give some discount which will bring it to 8.2$ and then taxes and service charges + demand surge will make it around 11.5$

— Dr. Empath ðŸª” (@aproudempath) November 3, 2022 Packaging charge, tax, tip aur GST ke saath $8 bana dega @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0dUjE2mxAf

— Social Marauder (@SocialMarauder) November 3, 2022 Coupon code will be :TESLAðŸš€ or doggy to the moonðŸ™‚smth like that

— Jaspreet (@Jaspreetkbhasin) November 3, 2022 @zomato theek theek lagalo, 2 lelenge ðŸ¥²

— GoMechanic Workshops (@GoMechanic_Blog) November 3, 2022 Indians never miss the opportunity to bargain ðŸ˜„

— ARIF (@i__m_arif) November 3, 2022 Netizens found Zomato’s witty take on the controversy hilarious and reacted jokingly that Musk will make the price 8 dollars after the service charge, GST, etc. After Elon Musk’s closed the Twitter deal, Zomato tweeted its reaction with another funny take on the takeover. Zomato said, “Elon Musk takes lesser time in buying companies than I do in deciding what pizza to order.” A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified “because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category”. Twitter introduced the system in 2009, after it faced a lawsuit accusing it of not doing enough to prevent imposter accounts.

