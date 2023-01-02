National

Zomato’s Co-Founder, CTO, Gunjan Patidar Resigns After A Decade Long Run

Co-Founder and chief Technology Officer of Zomato, Gunjan Patidar has resigned from the food delivery firm after over 10 year long journey.

Delhi: Food delivery aggregator, Zomato’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has resigned after a good decade run in the company. This is the most recent departure of top-level executive  in the firm. Patidar was one of the very first employees who joined the food delivery platform and built a core tech-system.

Patidar’s exit comes a month after the other co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned.

“Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable,” the company said. However, the reason behind his resignation was not disclosed.

In November last year, another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, had resigned. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Zomato had witnessed some top level exits last year, including those of Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.

Published Date: January 2, 2023 7:15 PM IST



Updated Date: January 2, 2023 7:48 PM IST





