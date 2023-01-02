Zomato’s Co-Founder, CTO, Gunjan Patidar Resigns After A Decade Long Run

Co-Founder and chief Technology Officer of Zomato, Gunjan Patidar has resigned from the food delivery firm after over 10 year long journey.
Delhi: Food delivery aggregator, Zomato’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has resigned after a good decade run in the company. This is the most recent departure of top-level executive in the firm. Patidar was one of the very first employees who joined the food delivery platform and built a core tech-system.
Patidar’s exit comes a month after the other co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned.
“Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable,” the company said. However, the reason behind his resignation was not disclosed.
In November last year, another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, had resigned. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.
Zomato had witnessed some top level exits last year, including those of Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, and Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.
Topics
Published Date: January 2, 2023 7:15 PM IST
Updated Date: January 2, 2023 7:48 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Declared at hpbose.org; Direct Link Here
[ad_1] Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: Students can download the HP board Class 12th...
Viral Video Tiger Appears In Front Of Bike Riders Making Perfect Chill Down The Spine Moment WATCH
[ad_1] The tiger could have acted in a ferocious way and that would have been a nasty situation. Viral Video:...
Date, Time, Who Will Present And How Is It Prepared? All You Need To Know
[ad_1] Just the day before she presents the Budget, FM Sitharaman will read out the Economic Survey in Parliament on...
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online Hotstar And On TV Star Sports DD Sports in India
[ad_1] India kick-start 2023 with the Sri Lanka home series with Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue for the...
Shocking Have Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Called it Quits Heres What we Know
[ad_1] Shocking! Have Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain called it quits? - Check out to know the key details here....
Apply For 251 Posts at ndacivrect.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here
[ad_1] NDA Recruitment 2023: The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune is hiring candidates for various posts. NDA Recruitment 2023:...
Average Rating