Zomatos Epic Response To Amitabh Bachchans Recent Tweet is Viral. Read Post Here

Viral Video: Food delivery company Zomato is a frequent user of social media and is known for its quirky posts. Earlier today, the restaurant aggregator took to Twitter to reveal what it considers a “horrible error,” thereby giving a hilarious twist to actor Amitabh Bachchan’s recent tweet. Zomato’s viral tweet was also formatted in the same way that Bachchan posts his tweets.

While many people may dismiss the importance of numbering the tweets, the B-town actor takes it very seriously. The Bollywood actor is in habit of numbering his tweets. Earlier on Sunday (January 8), Big B apologized to his social media fans and followers for incorrectly writing “T-numbers” in his tweets, calling it a “horrible error” on his part.

Big B took to Twitter, “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .. T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !!” He not only acknowledged the error but also corrected it by sending out a correctly numbered follow-up tweet.

Zomato seized the chance to respond on Twitter, saying that their “tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong” and that it is also a “horrible error.” “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong they should say momos APOLGIES !! 🙏,” Zomato tweeted.

What’s more intriguing is that the food delivery service not only mimicked Bachchan’s Tweeting style, but also the way the word “apologies” was spelled.

Till now, the viral tweet has received 50.9K Views and over 7oo likes. Netizens were too quick to respond to the viral tweet. “Here we Go !!! Brands are on the way to join the trend !!😁,” added one user. “T 420 No Bachchan is harmed,” added another user. “seems like admin got a girlfriend. bol yeh raha hai ,par sabd uske hai,” expressed a third user. A fourth user said, “O bhai @zomato , you are really savage.”



