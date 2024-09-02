Zoya’s Artisanal Splendor Finds a New Home in Pune

In a sparkling celebration of design and artistry, Zoya from the House of Tata unveiled its much-anticipated flagship boutique. Nestled in the ‘it’ neighborhood of ITI Road in Aundh, the launch, graced by Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Jewellery Division, was a sophisticated affair that drew the city’s elite to this exquisite new space. The boutique, a gallery of wearable art, embodies Zoya’s vision of redefining the fine jewellery experience in India through a deeply meaningful product and an experience of warm luxury. A true reflection of Pune’s cultural vibrancy, contemporary design meets deep-rooted traditions in Zoya’s new boutique, making it a cherished addition to the city’s luxury landscape.

Maria Goretti Warsi and Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division of Titan at the Zoya Store launch in Pune

“Zoya is truly the crown jewel of Tata’s, bringing to life the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship through meaningful, wearable art. Zoya, which means ‘alive,’ embodies our belief that every woman is on a heroine’s journey. It is in those moments when she reconnects with her true self that she feels most alive,” said Ajoy Chawla. “We are delighted to open our first boutique in Pune, a celebration of Zoya’s distinctive design language, showcased through our patented stone cuts and innovative settings.”

Every facet of Zoya’s new 2,500-square-foot boutique speaks with immersive eloquence of a love for fine jewellery. Every detail reflects the journey of the Zoya woman, the muse behind each rare creation. The visual language is contemporary and modern while doffing its hat ever so subtly to the power of the artisanal. Handcrafted displays by local artisans complement the feminine interiors bathed in shades of skin, pearl white and blush, while inviting guests to connect deeply with the distinctive design language of each piece.