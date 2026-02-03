The enzymatic pet health care brand earns top honors in Bird, Dog, Reptile and Small Animal categories.AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pet King Brands, the industry leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health care and creator of the award-winning ZYMOX Dermatology products and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care products, is honored to announce the recognition of a number of ZYMOX products in the “2026 Editor’s Select” program by industry-leading pet trade publication, Pet Age. According to Pet Age, the mission of the Editor’s Select program is to award “high-quality products that reach their highest potential by offering solutions to improve the well-being of pets.”
Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Funky Paws®, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN™ products, has been the leader in enzyme-based, veterinarian-approved pet healthcare products since 1998. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, Pet King Brands’ ZYMOX products are proudly made in the USA and powered by the innovative LP3 Enzyme System, which has transformed the way people care for animals’ ears, skin, and mouths. The result is gentle, easy‑to‑use pet healthcare solutions free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics. SOURCE Pet King Brands
Source link
Leave a Reply