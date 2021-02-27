Navigation
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors
National News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors

1 min read


Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday commenced shooting for his next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The romantic-comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy.

The film marks the second collaboration between Siddiqui and Nandy after their 2017 action-thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

“Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa, ”Siddiqui posted on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The film also stars Neha Sharma, who was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kushan had earlier said the film chronicles the story of an “oddball” couple.

The film is backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: