Naye saal ka good luck leke aa rahi hain naye kisson ki ‘Gullak’

Rickety walls, inquisitive neighbors, unending hassles yet bountiful limitless dreams; these define

the dynamics of The Mishras who struck a chord upon their visit in 2019. With an IMDB rating of 9.1,

Gullak Season 1 won accolades for its well-crafted characters, versatile performances and

incredible direction. And now, SonyLIV is set to bring a host of ‘naye kisse’ in the new season of the

show, starting 15 th January 2020. This season is a glimpse into the usual ups & downs of this

unusual family in bits and pieces that fill their Gullak of golden memories.

Narrated from the perspective of the humble piggy bank, the show brings to light, anecdotes from

daily life weaved into an unconventional style of storytelling. Produced by TVF, Gullak 2 will further

explore the imperfect realities and relationships of the Mishra family, for whom togetherness

matters the most. Within the small confines of their home, their lives are no less than a medley of

emotions, arguments, and laughter, all rolled into one. Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak season 2

is set against the backdrop of North India and features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sunita

Rajwar Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the lead.

Stay tuned -aa rahan hain Mishra parivaar, phir ek baar with Gullak on 15th January only on

SonyLIV.

Comments

Ashish Golwalkar – Head-Content SET, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India

“Gullak’s remarkable run amongst the audience was propelling enough for us to come up with a

second season. The show resonated for its compelling narrative and relatable instances that are

symbolic to a middle-class Indian household. The story also benefits from a bunch of incredible

actors. With this all-new season, we hope the show rescripts success and starts of the year on a

warm and pleasing note for everyone.”

Arunabh Kumar – Producer & Founder, TVF

"Gullak showcases the beauty, humour and simplicity of a North Indian middle class Family

which connected with everyone in Season 1 and would only bring more smiles to the viewers

after a tough year like 2020. This is our first stint of 2021, made with utmost care amidst the

lockdown and we are eagerly thrilled for the audience to watch the second season of this heart-

warming show on SonyLIV.”