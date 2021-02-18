NC gets top DDC post in Jammu’s Kishtwar and Ramban districts

The National Conference finally opened its account in the election of chairpersons of the recently constituted District Development Councils in Jammu region on Thursday, with its nominees getting the top post in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

According to officials, the party’s DDC member from Sangaldan, Shamshad Bano, was elected chairperson and Rabia Hamid (independent) from Banihal-A as vice-chairperson during the election held under supervision of Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam, who is also the district election officer.

In the 14-member Ramban DDC, the National Conference (NC) has six members, the BJP and independents three each, and the Congress two members.

In Kishtwar district, NC’s Pooja Thakur and Congress’s Saima Parveen Lone were declared elected as chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively, with eight and seven votes, respectively. In the DDC, NC has six members, the Congress and the BJP three each, besides two Independents.

The newly elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons were later administered the oath of office by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

Earlier, elections to key positions in both these districts, along with Rajouri, were scheduled to be held on February 13, but the electoral process got adjourned due to lack of quorum. The election of DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson is now scheduled to be held in Rajouri on Friday.

So far, BJP has won six districts in Jammu division, and Independents in a seventh. With the NC winning key positions in two districts, the electoral process in Rajouri on Friday will conclude the election to key positions in DDCs across Jammu division.