Netizens cheer as NASA’s Perseverance makes historic landing on Mars
Netizens cheer as NASA's Perseverance makes historic landing on Mars

3 min read


Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as NASA’s science rover Perseverance successfully touched down on March in the early hours of Friday.

The rover is said to be the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another planet. It landed safely on the floor of a vast crater called Jezero Crater, it’s first stop, on a vast search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

The mission team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, near Los Angeles, burst into applause and cheers as radio signals confirmed the rover’s touchdown.

The six-wheeled robotic vehicle covered 293 million miles (472 million km) for nearly seven months before entering the Martian atmosphere.

As many praised the NASA team for their historic feat, #NASAPerseverance and #NASA dominated social media trends. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Through the endeavor, scientists hope to find fossilized signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago.

(With inputs from Reuters)

