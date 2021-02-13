Netsurf Network revamps Naturamore Joint Care product

Netsurf Network, one of the leading direct selling companies in India has recently revamped its Joint Care nutraceutical under the health & wellness brand Naturamore. The product is for optimum joint care function of the body. Joint pain is no longer a discomfort that only affects elderly people. Young adults in their 20s are also falling prey to this ailment and are known to suffer from acute pain in the shoulder, neck, ankle, wrist, and joints. Naturamore Joint Care helps to maintain internal joint function and keeps our body fit from the inside.

Naturamore is a nutraceutical that provides the necessary nutrients to the musculoskeletal system. The enhanced formula helps to maintain joint health, muscle strength, and bone composition. The product can be used for patients with joint pain, joint inﬂammation, stiffness, swelling of joints in the shoulder, neck, knee, hip, and elbow, and for people who ﬁnd it diﬃcult in walking and using the stairs.

Mr. Sujit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Netsurf Communications Pvt Ltd, on the launch of Naturamore Joint Care said, “According to the World Health Organization, one in six people and one in three families suffer from arthritis in India. Our internal research also indicates that binge watching, spending long hours on mobile phones/laptops, an overall sedentary and inactive lifestyle along with nutritional deficiencies cause acute joint-related disorders. In such scenario, it becomes imperative to consume health supplements to improve the body’s ability to fight certain disorders. Our new joint care product provides an effective solution as it contains natural herbs such as Guggal, Ashwagandha, Salai, Hadjod, and Pippali with the goodness of Natural Seaweed calcium, which are useful in maintaining the overall musculoskeletal system healthy by providing necessary functional nutrition to the joints.”

In November 2020, Netsurf launched its integrated marketing campaign for the brand Naturamore with the tagline ‘Andar Se Fit’ roping in Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassadors. Naturamore Joint Care product is revamped as part of this campaign.

Considering the changing health challenges raised during the lockdown phase of Covid-19 Pandemic, Netsurf launched few products during the lockdown, like, Naturamore Women’s Wellness, Eye Care and De-Stress tablets and Naturamore Immune Plus capsules.