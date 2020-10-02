Netwood announces the names of the winners of Star Hunt- Netwood Star Hunt

Netwood Star Hunt Red Carpet, was a realization of dream towards stardom for 32 extraordinary talents scouted from among thousands of applications received through the online process, held at a prominent city banquet amidst the presence of some of the celebrated faces of the film industry and Kolkata. Present on the occasion were actors Rajesh Sharma, Koneenica Bandopadhyay, Satarupa Chitrangada, singer Dibyendu Mukherjee and MIC Debasish Kumar among others

Netwood Entertainment Pvt Ltd announced the names of the winners in different categories who were awarded 5 year contracts for the first time ever by any such OTT platform thus realizing the dream of the Aam Aadmi towards stardom, said an official of Netwood.

Due to the sudden pandemic, COVID 19, the stated plans of Netwood had to be curtailed and customized to an online process of registration, submission and finally evaluation by some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry. Netwood Stars Hunt was launched in December 2019, splitting up parts of the country into 6 Phases, for age group 6-55 years, where registrations for Phase 1 started from January 2020 in the categories ACTOR (Sr AND Jr), SINGER (Sr and Jr), DANCER (Sr and Jr), STAND UP COMEDIAN (Sr and Jr), SCRIPT WRITER, LYRICIST AND DIRECTOR WITH TEAM. The winners of Netwood Stars Hunt Online have signed a 5 year contract where they will be working on field with eminent personalities of the industry, grooming their skills, with emphasis on their PR and Marketing, making them stand out from the rest so that they truly shine bright in the world of entertainment.

The registration for physical audition is on but awaits a final clearance from the authorities following the laid down SOP as part of the Unlock process of the Government. But keeping to the tradition of THE SHOW MUST GO ON, Netwood has already thrown open the door to stardom for the general public through its STAR HUNT.

The winners of Netwood Stars Hunt Season 1 Phase 1 ONLINE TYPE are as follows:

ACTOR (Sr)

Soubhik Naha (Kolkata), Sanchita Sarkar (Howrah), Rajarshi Ray (Kolkata), Santodeb Dutta (Kolkata), Pradipta Bhatttacharya (Kolkata), Somnath Bhattacharya (Kolkata), Sujay Chattopadhyay (Kolkata), Anand Chaturvedi (Kolkata)

ACTOR (Jr)

Anumeha Bhattacharjee (Burdhawan), Manasi Das (North 24 Parganas)

SINGER (Sr)

Shree (Kolkata), Swarnima Debnath (Kolkata), Aditya Mukherjee (Nadia), Aatreyi Banerjee (Kolkata), Alapan Ganguly (Hooghly), Aniruddha Dubey (Bankura), Shreeja Mukhopadhyay (Siliguri)

SINGER (Jr)

Sania Chakraborty (Kolkata), Abhradeep Hazra (Kharagpur), Anuja Banerjee (Burdhawan)

DANCER (Sr)

Rohan Hom Roy (Siliguri), Tithi (Kolkata), Sanandita Majumder (Howrah)

DANCER (Jr)

Barsha Ghosh (Kolkataa)

Stand Up comedian

Rish Singha (Kolkata), Subhabrata Nandy (Nadia)

SCRIPT WRITER

Dr. Saswata Banerjee (Kolkata), Sagarika Das (Kolkata)

LYRICIST

Abhidip Ray (Kolkata), Kritika Chakraborty (Asansol)

DIRECTOR WITH TEAM

Saptaswa Basu (Kolkata), Ankush Bhattacharya (Kolkata)