New JioPhone users to get 2 years of free unlimited data and call benefits

Reliance Jio is offering unlimited free services to new JioPhone buyers. The telecom operator has said that it won’t charge extra for data and call services if customers buy a JioPhone. The company has announced two JioPhone offers. If you pay Rs 1,999 for a JioPhone, then you will get free unlimited voice calls benefits to all the networks, and 2GB of high-speed data every month. The unlimited offer will remain valid for 2 years.

If you pay Rs 1,499 for a JioPhone, then Jio will provide free unlimited voice calls and 2GB of unlimited data for 1 year. Do note that if you exhaust the 2GB data, you will still be able to browse content online, but at a reduced speed.

Reliance Jio has also announced an offer for existing JioPhone users. If you already have a JioPhone, then you will also be able to avail unlimited voice calls and 2GB monthly data benefits (every month) for 12 months. The only thing is customers will have to spend Rs 749, which is a yearly cost. All the JioPhone offers will be available starting from March 1 and the feature phone will be via Reliance Retail and Jio retailers.

JioPhone plans, price

The telecom operator offers only four JioPhone prepaid plans. There is a Rs 185 JioPhone plan, which ships with 2GB daily data, which means you get a total of 56GB of data. This prepaid plan also includes unlimited calls and 100SMS, which you get with all the JioPhone plans.

The Rs 155 prepaid plan offers 1GB of daily data, whereas the Rs 125 JioPhone plan gives 0.5GB of data on a daily basis. With the Rs 75 recharge plan, customers get 3GB of total data. All the plans come with a validity period of 28 days.