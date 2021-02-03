New surprise before the vote, additional allocation to the state in mid-day match in March-April kolkata

The state government has been providing mid-day meal to the students since the time of lockdown. The state government has added several products to the mid-day meal keeping in mind the Corona situation and the bodies of the students.

#Kolkata: The new surprise of the state government before the vote. Students increased the allocation for some mid-day meals by Tk. This allocation is for the month of March-April only by the State School Education Department. The state school education department issued guidelines on the issue on Tuesday. According to the guidelines, rice, gram, potatoes, soap, pulses, soybeans and sugar will be provided in March-April. The state government has said that it will cost Tk 8 to provide extra pulses, soybeans and sugar. However, the guidelines state that these extra items will be purchased by the schools themselves and given to the students. Meanwhile, the opposition is looking at the political tactics with the addition of the mid-day meal in March-April.

The state government has been providing mid-day meal to the students since the time of lockdown. The state government has added several products to the mid-day meal keeping in mind the Corona situation and the bodies of the students. Especially lentils have ever been added to the list of soybean mid-day meals. In that case, the state argued that the addition was made to increase the nutrition of the students keeping in mind the Corona situation. Basically, in the month of February, that is, in the current month, two kg of rice, 1 kg of potato, 1 kg of gram and one kg of soap will be given. The list is set to grow from March to April. According to the guidelines published by the state, 250 grams of pulses, 200 grams of soybeans and 500 grams of sugar will be given as additional two months. In this case, however, the school education department argued that the decision was taken keeping in mind the situation and the health of the students.

Opposition groups called for a cease-fire in March-April. The BJP, however, has claimed that the government has increased the additional allocation for politics in March-April. The BJP has also questioned why this step has not been taken so far. Sources said the state school education department will not be able to issue such guidelines once the election rules are issued. And so hastily issued guidelines on what will be given at the mid-day match in March-April. That is the news according to the school education department. However, sometime in the month of March-April, mid-day meal will be given.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 3, 2021, 4:38 PM IST

