New Town achieves Green City Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC)

New Town, Kolkata has recently been awarded the GREEN CITIES ‘PLATINUM’ Certification by CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Earlier in July 2018, New Town was awarded Gold certification by IGBC. The upgradation from Gold to the highest level i.e. Platinum, demonstrates the Government of West Bengal’s leadership in creating Smart and Green cities.

A delegation from CII – IGBC visited HIDCO Bhawan on 13 October to present the green city plaque and certificate to Shri Debashis Sen, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation. Ltd (WBHIDCO) and former Addl. Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal.

The delegation was led by Mr Sushil Mohta, Co-chair, IGBC Kolkata chapter and Chairman, Merlin Group. They were joined by Mr Saikat Roychowdhury, Regional Director, CII Eastern Region (ER) and few other officials from CII – IGBC.

The delegation congratulated WBHIDCO, New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corporation Limited (NTKGSCCL) and all other concerned stakeholders for New Town’s Platinum green city certification.

On this occasion, Shri Debashis Sen said, “New Town is a unique blend of sustainable development practices and state-of-the-art technological innovations. The city has already started becoming a much sought-after destination for many national and international organizations who wish to explore new growth opportunities. Above all, many families now wish to establish their homes in New Town due to the better quality of life.”

Mr Sushil Mohta, Co-chair, IGBC Kolkata chapter, said, “We are confident that New Town would emerge as a model green & smart city in the country after the implementation of all proposed green measures are complete. We, in CII – IGBC, look forward to working very closely with the government authorities in the implementation of all their green pursuits. Once again, our heartiest congratulations for this tremendous achievement.”

Mr Mohta went on to add, “West Bengal has recently become one of the top 5 states in the country in terms of number of green building projects. As of today, the state has more than 400 registered green building projects. The support and encouragement from the state government has been exemplary through additional FAR incentive for upcoming green buildings.”

Mr Mohta concluded by saying, “All the green ratings of IGBC are designed to address National priorities and are facilitating in meeting many of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The focus should also now be towards further improving energy, water and waste management in existing buildings through renovation and retro-fitting. We request the state government to consider incentives such as rebate in property tax, etc. to green-rated existing residential and commercial building projects.”

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), formed by CII in 2001, is the country’s premier body for certification of green buildings and green built environment. As on date, there are 6,055 projects, equivalent to 7.61 billion sq ft, adopting IGBC GREEN rating systems. These upcoming and existing green projects, from the government and private sector, have adopted IGBCs’ ratings such as Green Homes & Affordable Housing, Green New Buildings (commercial), Green Healthcare Facilities, Green Schools, Green Factory Buildings, Green Logistic Parks & Warehouses, Green Campuses, Green Townships, Green Cities, etc. Few of the newer areas in which IGBC is focusing currently are Net Zero building projects, Green Education among institutes and above all, enhancing health and well-being of occupants in buildings – which has become most apt amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.