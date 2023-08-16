Aarthi Scans Introduces Smart Reports for MRI and CT Scans

Aarthi Scans and Labs, a leading diagnostic center in India, has announced the launch of its new ‘smart reports‘ for all radiology studies (MRI, CT, PET CT and Ultrasound scans). The new reports are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help patients understand their radiology reports easily, with all medical terms explained in simple language and diagrams.

Aarthi Scans & Labs provides Smart Reports for MRI and CT Scans

These smart reports are customised for every patient to explain their own reports in easy to understand language with the help of illustrations and picturisation. The educational content in these smart reports are developed and vetted by radiologists to ensure accuracy. Patients can simply click on every medical term and can see the definition and meaning of the term in this interactive webpage.

The smart reports are available at Aarthi Scans website – reports.aarthiscan.com/ReportsPortal where patients can log in and view their customised smart reports in their mobile phone or laptop.

“We are excited to launch smart reports for radiology,” said Dr Arunkumar Govindarajan, Radiologist and Executive Director of Aarthi Scans and Labs. “These reports are a game-changer in the field of radiology. They provide patients with the information they need to make more informed decisions without the need of searching Google.”

Dr Prasanna Vignesh, Radiologist and Executive Director of Aarthi Scans and Labs said, “Aarthi Scans has always been in the forefront of introducing new technology to benefit our patients and improve their experience. Empowering patients on understanding their complex radiology reports has always been in our mind and being the first in the Indian Diagnostics industry to introduce radiology smart reports is a testament to our patient-focussed and patient-friendly view of healthcare.”

Aarthi scans and labs is one of India’s largest integrated diagnostic chains with presence in 11 states and 250+ branches. They own the largest fleet of MRI scanners in India with 55 Siemens and GE MRI scanners.

