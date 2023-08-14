Agritech Start-up Farmers Fresh Zone Receives UN Recognition

Farmers FZ, the only start-up from India to be recognized for FAO and Seed’s SDG Agrifood accelerator programme for innovators, to receive tailor-made help

Farmers FZ model focuses on bringing in fresh food to the plates and also on lowering carbon emissions

Farmers Fresh Zone (Farmers FZ), a Kochi-based start-up, was one among the 12 agri-food start-ups selected across the world by Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations.

Pradeep, Founder & CEO Farmers Fresh Zone and other selected startups with Stefanous Fotiou – Director, Office of Sustainable Development Goals at FAO

For the first time, UN hosted the SDG Agrifood accelerator programmeand Farmer’s Fresh Zone stood out for its unique module and practices which are scalable at any part of the world.

Farmers Fresh Zone was one of the three start-ups to be part of the panel discussion happened in the event. While six were invited to present their unique SDGs, a total of 12 were selected for the programme.

Sharing more details, Pradeep P S, Chief Executive Officer, AgriTech D2C & FAAS (Farm to fork as SaaS), said, “India is the second largest country in agriculture production and we, at Farmers Fresh Zone, are super proud to represent as the only one from India at a global forum. The event was at Rome, Italy aiming to attain the UN sustainable development goals. Being recognized as a leader of sustainability in the agriculture sector is no mere feat. I am extremely elated that our sincere thoughts and efforts to bring down carbon emissions have garnered attention. We presented our model before an august audience in the event. Participation at UN function in Rome also opened roads to network with global names in this sector.”

Under this programme, Farmers FZ will receive grands and other funds to make the necessary changes needed for each market, thus helping them widen their reach and making their business global. The support offered by the accelerator includes financial readiness, innovation potential and market reach. The core objective of the programme is to help agrifood startups to scale while conforming to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Farmers Fresh Zone business model contributes majorly towards SDG 1, SDG 2 and SDG 12 along with others.

About Farmers Fresh Zone

Farmers FZ started by bridging the gap between rural farmers and urban consumers by providing healthy, premium-quality and safe to eat vegetables from the fields to the table within a day. With the six years of immense understanding of agriculture sector the startup launched new vertical which helps agribusiness and farmers organizations to perform hassle free operations along with measuring carbon footprint. For their FaaS model the startup is having clients across India, Germany, US and Canada. The start-up’s sustainable business model implements the principle of farm-to-fork and ensures that food wastage is minimised. It also promotes regional production and consumption.

