Arkade Group Aims to Contribute Rs. 1 Crore in FY24 to Tata Memorial Hospital for Cancer Care

Arkade Group announced a unique initiative to give back to society. They have committed to contribute the cost of one square foot (sq. ft.) that they sell from their properties towards Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), a premier institution that runs cancer treatment and research centers across the country. Through this contribution, it will help TMH to treat more cancer patients, provide top-notch medical care, and offer a comprehensive approach to cancer care. Moreover, indirectly it will help homebuyers be a part of this noble cause.

Arkade Group collaborates with TMH to provide cancer care and treatment for one and all

In Q1 of FY 23-24, Arkade has clocked sales of Rs. 150 crores and accounting for 54,414 square feet, the group aims at doubling their topline of last year with more properties lined up in western and eastern suburbs. This is likely to result in a contribution of approximately Rs. 1 crore in FY24 to give cancer care and treatment to patients.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the estimated number of incident cases of cancer in India for the year 2022 was found to be 14,61,427 (crude rate:100.4 per 100,000). In India, one in nine people is likely to develop cancer in his/her lifetime. Seeing this grave number, Arkade Group wants to play an active role to reduce the burden of cancer care in India by donating one sq. ft. of every house that is sold to make sure the cancer treatment is provided to one and all.

Speaking on the announcement and noble initiative, Mr. Amit Jain, CMD, Arkade Group said, “We are grateful that we can play a part to those who are in need. Under Care, per sq. ft. Initiative, our collaboration with TATA Memorial Hospital is just the start of many. Already we are associated with multiple NGOs to name a few – Bal Asha Trust, Desire Society, and Apna Ghar Foundation. We intend to continue to do more for society in whatever way we feel can add value to people’s lives and create a significant impact. This pledge will help us to keep many families pain-free and provide them with cancer treatment in India.”

Quote from Tata Memorial – Adding on the pledge, Dr. C S Prathmesh, MS, FRCS – Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, said, “On behalf of all our patients at Tata Memorial Hospital, we are very grateful to Arkade Developers for their innovative and magnanimous gesture of donating proceeds equivalent to one square foot for every sale towards supporting patients with cancer. This contribution will go a long way in helping thousands of our patients with cancer who are going through a very difficult period in their lives.”

About Arkade Group

Arkade Group, established in 1986, is a Mumbai-based developer specializing in residential real estate. With a strong focus on this sector, Arkade Group currently has five ongoing projects, consisting of three redevelopment projects and two freehold land projects. These projects, with a combined topline of 1800 cr, are progressing well.

With a successful track record of completing over 25+ projects and delivering them with full occupation certificates, Arkade Group has earned a reputation for reliability and quality. Furthermore, the company has been appointed as the developer for seven societies undergoing redevelopment in the western suburbs of Mumbai, highlighting its expertise and credibility in the industry.

