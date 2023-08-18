Avail a Loan Against Property at Low Interest Rates from Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Ltd., one of Indias leading non-banking financial companies has extended a big opportunity for individuals looking for substantial financial support. Be it business expansion, education expenses, medical emergencies, debt consolidation, or weddings, Bajaj Finance’s financial offering is designed to cater to a wide range of financial requirements. The Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property offers a substantial loan amount of up to Rs. 10.50 crore* against your property at low interest rates starting from 9 to 14 % p.a. (floating rate of interest). This financial solution aims to provide customers with the means to meet their diverse financial needs at any given time.

The company empowers customers by letting them leverage the value of their residential or commercial property to secure a substantial loan. With a high loan amount of Rs. 10.50 crore*, both salaried and self-employed professionals can get a significant amount to address their financial needs. If you have been holding back on your big plans, make them come true with the quickest loan approval by Bajaj Finance. The easy online application and quick disbursal come as a great advantage.

Key features and benefits

High loan amount: Borrow Rs. 10.50 crore* based on the market value of your property.

Competitive interest rates: Enjoy attractive interest rates that make your borrowing experience cost-effective. Bajaj Finance offers loan against property interest rate from 9 to 14 % p.a. (floating rate of interest).

Flexible repayment tenure: Choose a repayment tenure of up to 15 years*, enabling you to manage your repayments comfortably.

Quick processing: Benefit from a simple online application process and swift approvals, ensuring you get the funds you need without unnecessary delays.

Easy online access: Apply for the loan online on the Bajaj Finserv website from the comfort of your home, saving time and effort.

Minimal documentation: Loan applications may require lengthy paperwork, but with Bajaj Finance you require only the basic documents.

Eligibility criteria to apply for Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property

You need to fit into the following eligibility criteria to successfully apply for the loan against property:

Someone between the age group of 25 to 85 years*.

An Indian citizen residing in India and having a regular source of income.

Any salaried, self-employed business person or a self-employed professional like a doctor can apply.

Additionally, you should have a CIBIL Score of 700 or higher.

How to apply for the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property

Applying for the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property is a straightforward process. Interested individuals can visit the website and follow the given process for quick and hassle-free processing:

Click on the APPLY button on this page.

Enter your pin code and click ‘PROCEED’.

Provide basic details like your full name and mobile number.

Now select the type of loan that you wish to apply for, your net monthly income, your area pin code, and the required loan amount.

Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number.

Enter further details like your property location, your current EMI amount/ monthly obligation, and your PAN number.

Click on the ‘SUBMIT’ button.

That is it! The loan request will be submitted successfully, and our representative will then connect with the applicant to take the process further.

