Best Agrolife Ltd. Appoints Mr Suradevara Bala Venkata Rama Prasad as New Executive Director

Best Agrolife Ltd. (BAL) announced the appointment of Mr Suradevara Bala Venkata Rama Prasad as its new Executive Director. The appointment came into effect on July 31, BAL said in a statement.

Mr Suradevara Bala Venkata Rama Prasad, Executive Director, BAL

A business leader with an excellent track record across leading companies Mr Bala has been associated at the apex level with several reputed organizations such as Adama India Pvt. Ltd. An Agri graduate from Kanpur University Mr Bala comes with more than 40 years of substantial experience in the chemical industry. As a Founder member and Director of the Board of Adama India Pvt. Ltd. from 2009 to till date, he has delivered significant portfolio and organizational change as part of transforming it into a more focused, growth-driven and sustainable business.

Prior to joining Adama India Pvt. Ltd. in 2009, Mr Bala worked for Nagarjuna Group (Fertilizers & Pesticides) for more than two decades (1986-2009). With his analytical and strategic mindset and his ability to turn challenges into great success, Mr Bala took Nagarjuna Agrichem & Adama to new heights and turned them into high-revenue-earning companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr Bala as our new Executive Director,” said Mr Vimal Kumar, MD, BAL. “He is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with a diverse background of experience and an excellent track record of delivering outstanding results. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in both domestic and global markets. The Board looks forward to Mr Bala realizing the full potential of BAL as a winning business that delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”

Mr Bala, newly appointed ED of BAL said, “I am delighted to have been appointed to lead BAL. It is a great organization with a rapidly growing global footprint, a strong brand portfolio, a talented team, and an impressive reputation in the industry. I will be very focused on working with the BAL team to deliver a step-up in business performance.”

BAL recently became the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture both AI and formulations of Pyroxasulfone after getting the CIB registration for the domestic manufacturing of Pyroxasulfone 85% WG. The company also entered into a PPA and SHA for the supply of 3 MW of solar energy from a plant in Uttar Pradesh. The electricity generated from this plant will be used to power its manufacturing unit in Gajraula.

