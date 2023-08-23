Blue Blocks School’s Space Lab Inauguration Simulates Chandrayaan 3 Landing, Designed by IIT Hyderabad: A Leap in Education and Exploration

Blue Blocks School, a leader in innovative education and an authentic AMI Montessori institution, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art space lab on August 23rd, coinciding with the landing of Chandrayaan 3.

Blue Blocks Space Lab

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Blue Blocks 7th and 8th graders have played an integral role in the design of the space lab, designed by IIT Hyderabad. This unique partnership has fostered creativity, innovation, and hands-on learning, bridging the gap between education and real-world application.

Prof. Srikar from the Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad, who led the design of this Space Lab said, “Even as India breaks through new frontiers of space exploration with Chandrayaan 3, launch of the Space Lab by Blue Blocks opens new avenues for the aspiring young minds of India. This collaboration was a successful and participatory approach across teams from IIT Hyderabad and Blue Blocks, aimed at developing novel and futuristic pedagogical tools in space science.”

The inauguration event will feature a live simulation of the Chandrayaan 3 landing. As the Vikram lander touches down on the lunar surface, a prototype of the lander will simultaneously land in Blue Blocks space lab. The excitement will continue as the Pragyan rover emerges from the Vikram lander, mirrored by the prototype rover at Blue Blocks.

Pavan Goyal, founder of Blue Blocks, expressed his enthusiasm, “This collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and the involvement of our students in the design process represents the epitome of innovation-driven education. We are not only teaching our students about space exploration but allowing them to experience it firsthand. The alignment with Chandrayaan 3s landing adds a layer of inspiration and connection to Indias scientific achievements.”

Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, shared his insights, “The exploration of space has always been the common desire of scientists and philosophers, and it has resulted in establishing laws that govern our life both scientifically and socially. Blue Blocks children’s exposure to drone technology syncs with Chandrayaan’s touchdown on the Moon. It ignites minds, and to paraphrase Neil Armstrong, it’s a small step for children but a giant leap in their education. Wishing the children to reach the stars in thought and action.”

The space labs inauguration marks a significant milestone in Blue Blocks commitment towards “Empowering the future by merging the principles of Montessori education with cutting-edge space exploration. Blue Blocks Space Lab aims to inspire curiosity, creativity, and collaboration. We strive to foster a lifelong passion for learning, nurturing not only intellectual growth but also ethical and responsible stewardship of our universe. Through hands-on experiences and interdisciplinary innovation, we are shaping the next generation of global leaders, thinkers, and explorers.”

Members of the press and the public are invited to attend the inauguration, witness the live simulation, and explore the space lab. Blue Blocks adolescents will be hosting the event live on YouTube at 5:30 pm today, giving a tour of the space lab and conducting the simulation. Tune in at Blue Blocks YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/@BLUEBLOCKS/streams.

