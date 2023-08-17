BPCL Launches “Silent Voices” Initiative on India’s 77th Independence Day

Marked by the celebration of Indias 77th Independence Day, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (“BPCL”) joined forces with Youth4Jobs to launch the “Silent Voices” initiative. This program aims to foster socioeconomic independence by championing inclusivity and diversity, providing equal opportunities for specially-abled youth within the mainstream workforce.

Team BPCL with especially abled Fuel Station Staff

With a vision to ignite hope and prosperity, Silent Voices aims to offer more than 250 hearing and speech-impaired young minds the chance to shine at 90 BPCL fuel stations nationwide. In bustling cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Kolkata, these talented individuals will utilize signs and gestures to provide customer service, ensuring fuelling experience.

The program was inaugurated at the Police Fuel Station in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, with the esteemed presence of Mr. G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director of BPCL. Joining hands with Mr. Krishnakumar were Mr. Sukhmal Kumar Jain, Director (Marketing), Mr. Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance), Mr. Raj Kumar Dubey, Director (HR), and Mr. Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries), alongside Mr. Santosh Kumar, Executive Director I/c (Retail). The event garnered further grandeur with the esteemed presence of senior officials from BPCL, Youth4Jobs, and members of the dealer fraternity.

Silent Voices solidifies BPCLs commitment to creating workplaces that recognize, respect, and nurture the potential of every individual. BPCL firmly believes in the untapped abilities of all, regardless of personal challenges. Embracing inclusivity and diversity bolster a better tomorrow by infusing workplaces with renewed vigor and vitality.

Mr. G. Krishnakumar eloquently encapsulated the initiatives essence, saying, “BPCL continues to foster diversity and to bring about socioeconomic inclusion. Through #SilentVoices, we hope to appreciate the value of these gifted youth, who are also an integral cog in the wheel of nation building.”

Mr. Sukhmal Kumar Jain, Director (Marketing) at BPCL, shared his vision for the endeavor by stating, “This initiative while fostering inclusivity, unfolds many possibilities by providing these youth opportunities that they deserve. Empowering this vibrant demographic will not only strengthen our communities but also our nation. Let us rally together, accelerating this noble cause throughout our zone of influence.”

Recently, BPCL and Youth4Jobs formalized their partnership through a memorandum of understanding. Youth4Jobs, a respected organization dedicated to empowering specially-abled youth and promoting their economic inclusion, is set to collaborate closely with BPCL to realize the shared goal of celebrating true equality.

As Silent Voices roars into action, breaking through the barriers of perception and prejudices, these incredible opportunities will empower youth, offering them unparalleled equality, empowerment, and dignity.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina Refinery have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

For more information, please visit www.bharatpetroleum.com

