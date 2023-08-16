Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ROD’s Gen Z Denim Extravaganza

River of Design (ROD), the ultimate denim destination for Gen Z, is thrilled to announce an exciting Raksha Bandhan offer. From August 15th to August 31st, fashion-forward shoppers can avail themselves of an exclusive deal: Buy 2 pairs of ROD jeans and receive a chic crop top absolutely free.

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with RODs Gen Z Denim Extravaganza: Buy 2 Jeans, Get 1 Crop Top Free for Ultimate Style!

ROD has redefined denim, seamlessly blending fashion, quirk, and impeccable design to create products tailored for Gen Zs discerning tastes. This Raksha Bandhan, embrace tradition with a modern twist. ROD jeans symbolize the bond and protection that Raksha Bandhan represents, making them an ideal gift choice.

“ROD jeans make for a perfect Raksha Bandhan gift as they blend tradition with the preferences of Gen Z, making them an ideal choice for a sister who appreciates both style and cultural values. The jeans cater to her generations taste while symbolizing the strong bond and protection that Raksha Bandhan signifies,” shared Gurpreet Singh, Director of River of Design (ROD).

This exclusive offer is available on the website – riverofdesign.com.

Elevate your Raksha Bandhan celebrations with RODs iconic denim and cotton-based products.

About River of Design

In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, one brand that stands out for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge style and design is River of Design (ROD). Here quirk, fashion, and impeccable design converge to create the best denim and cotton-based products tailored for Gen Z. Their designs and fashion choices are exclusively focused on catering to the tastes and preferences of this dynamic generation. Their fabrics are specially designed and produced to meet the unique requirements of modern fashion, all while ensuring affordability. This concept of “True Cost” emphasizes meeting customers expectations without compromising on quality or design, something that resonates profoundly with the fashion-savvy generation. River of Design embarked on its journey in the aftermath of the first pandemic wave, starting as an e-commerce company with its catalogue listed on Limeroad. The response from customers was overwhelming, leading to their expansion on major platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra. The brands relentless pursuit of excellence earned them the prestigious title of “Gold Tier Seller” on Flipkart, solidifying their position in the market. Today, River of Design proudly partners with leading brands like Killer, Provogue, Metronaut, Roadster, and Dressberry, manufacturing exclusive lines available only on Myntra and Flipkart.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...