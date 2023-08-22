Coimbatore’s Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Inaugurates “Unmedicated ChildBirth Center” to Embrace the Essence of Natural Birth

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has opened a dedicated center for unmedicated childbirth, the “SRH Birthing Center” for natural births, along with a water birth facility. The center was inaugurated on 18-08-2023 at the Sri Ramakrishna Multi Specialty Hospital.

SRH Birth Center, Coimbatore

Mrs. Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer, SNR Charitable Trust, initiated this vision and is guiding this natural birthing center. The inauguration was graced by D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee, and R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee of the SNR Charitable Trust.

Natural birth is a term that is not quite used in the past few generations. But the actual meaning of a natural birth involves delivering without any influence of medications. Usually, about 85 to 90% of pregnancies can be a natural delivery, and the remaining 10 to 15% may require medical interventions.

To make natural births possible and safe, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital opens its doors to “SRH Birthing Center,” offering natural and water birth delivery, helping the mothers deliver without any medical interventions.

Mrs. Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer, was keen on bringing this facility to Sri Ramakrishna Multispeciality Hospital, a center known for four decades for caring for pregnant women. The hospital has dedicated one floor for such services to keep abreast of the expecting couples, enabling a homely environment in a safe place. The birthing suites will surely meet the expectations of families planning to deliver with minimal interventions in a natural way.

A dedicated Labor Delivery Recovery suite (LDR) for natural delivery and also a water birth facility is provided to the women in labor. This specialty is run by qualified and experienced gynecologists, nurses, physiotherapists, and doulas with the backup of Anesthesiologists and Pediatricians.

About Sri Ramakrishna Hospital

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways became a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats several lakhs of patients each year. From providing the most advanced medical procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding results.

For more information, please visit www.sriramakrishnahospital.com, www.youtube.com/c/SriRamakrishnaHospital.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...