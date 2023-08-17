Deerika Hypermart Expands its Retail Footprint with the Opening of its Third Hypermarket at Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad

Deerika Hypermart, a one-stop-shopping hub for all your daily household and personal needs, today announced the opening of its third Hypermarket at Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad. Spanning an impressive 14,000 square feet, this new store promises an unparalleled shopping experience for the residents of Ghaziabad and neighboring areas.

Deerika Hypermart unveils its third outlet at Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad

Deerika Hypermart is renowned for its diverse range of product categories, making it the go-to destination for all your shopping requirements. With an extensive selection of items ranging from groceries, fashion, electronics, luggage, footwear, home fashion, and much more, Deerika is committed to providing its customers with an extensive array of choices.

Mr. Akash Anand, Managing Director, Deerika Hypermart, commented, “Deerika Hypermarts third launch is a significant milestone in expanding our retail presence in Ghaziabad. We are thrilled to bring our quality products, exceptional service, and unbeatable prices to this vibrant city. Our mission is to cater to diverse customer needs and enhance their shopping experience. With a one-stop shop for groceries, household items, and electronics, we aim to make lives more convenient. Deerika Hypermart is more than a store; its a hub of value, convenience, and community-building. Come experience the best of Deerika.”

Deerika Hypermarket boasts a product portfolio that caters to every budget, from basic essentials to premium indulgences. Customers can find an array of trusted brands alongside the latest trendy products, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

As part of Deerikas commitment to providing customers with a seamless shopping experience, the brand is launching the Deerika Express App, an innovative online platform that allows shoppers to conveniently fulfill all their shopping needs from the comfort of their homes. The Deerika Express App features the best pricing in Ghaziabad, further strengthening the brands position as “har choice ka one stop bachat non-stop“.

In addition to the new Hypermarket and the Deerika Express App, the company is also focused on an omnichannel approach, where customers can seamlessly switch between the physical store and the online app, enjoying the same quality and value across all platforms.

Deerika Hypermarts dedication to excellence extends beyond its product offerings. With well-trained and friendly staff, the Hypermarket ensures that every customer receives personalized attention and assistance throughout their shopping journey.

The company looks forward to become the preferred shopping destination for families and individuals alike.

About Deerika Hypermart

Deerika Hypermart is a premier retail destination committed to providing customers with a superior shopping experience. With a wide range of high-quality products, excellent customer service, and an array of exciting events, Deerika Hypermart has established itself as a preferred shopping destination.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...