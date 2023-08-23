DRA Homes Embarks on a New Journey of Entering in to North Chennai with New Projects

Marking the special occasion of 384th Madras Day, DRA Homes officially announces on entering into the domain of North Chennai with new projects.

Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA Homes

DRA Homes, one of the most valued and reputed developers in Chennai who is known for consistent on-time delivery of projects at strategic locations, encapsulating happiest lifestyles, relationships and experiences. With a wide array of projects developed across Chennai, DRA Homes is now coming to North Chennai, and is glad to announce the great news on the occasion of 384th Madras Day.

As we are aware. North Chennai as fondly ennobled by historians as ‘Madras’, denotes the actual place, where the city was established centuries ago, and it owns an aesthetic essence of culture and lifestyle. DRA Homes is now officially declaring joint development of couple of projects in Madhavaram, North Chennai and will be launching both the residential projects shortly.

Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, is ably heading DRA Homes says, “As a part of our strategic growth plan, we recognize the importance of North Chennai as a potential market which is transforming rapidly due to better connectivity by metro and infrastructure development. Both our projects are located bang on main road located very close to upcoming metro stations and other social infrastructure like schools and hospitals. Our project is scheduled to be completed by the time the metro is operational.“

DRA Homes, headed by Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, has distinctly won appreciations and accolades for its unique traits of being the ‘Customer Centric Developer‘. With the staunch belief of ‘On Time. Every Time‘, it has never failed hitting the headlines in Chennai Real Estate Market. The customers have raved and continue to praise for retaining its authenticity and professionalism of ‘On-Time Delivery and Genuine Customer-Centric initiatives’. It stands out to be the pioneer in the industry for conceptualising ‘Timeline Meter‘, which is showcased at all their project sites, gives customers a transparent tracking of the construction timeline of a project.

The projects developed by DRA Homes, have now become the captivating landmarks of Chennai that include Truliv Olympus (Porur), DRA Ascot (Adambakkam), DRA 90 Degrees (Kovilambakkam), Tuxedo Elite (Velachery), Tuxedo (Velachery) and Pristine Pavilion (Mahindra World City).

DRA Homes is now aggressively acquiring land for the development and construction of multiple projects across Chennai City.

