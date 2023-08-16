August 16, 2023

Hafele’s Marina Washer Dryer Combo Machines

Eliminate the need for a separate washing machine and a separate clothes dryer with Hafele’s Marina Washer Dryer Combo Machines. The easy load options and smart programs provide you with maximum flexibility for your laundry work with regards to different kinds of clothes like cotton, wool, synthetic and delicate clothes like silk and satin. The efficient Washer Dryer machines come equipped with condenser drying technology, giving you maximum flexibility to choose time or energy saving programs.

They provide you with multiple stain level selection options that help you auto adjust pre-wash cycles and temperature levels based on the fabric and stain-level you select. Additionally, you can select up to 4 drying levels along with selected wash programs to get end to end washing and crisp drying results.

Hafele’s washer dryer combos also provide you with the option of selecting special allergy safe wash programs that can effectively clean micro-bacterial particles from the clothes. Thanks to their custom drum movements, sensitive temperature control and additional rinse and spin cycles, you can get premium hygienic cleaning results for all your laundry.

About Hafele India
Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hfele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

