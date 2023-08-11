Hero Vired Aims to Double its Growth in FY’24

Hero Vired, a pioneering upskilling and reskilling company, is on a resolute mission to double its net revenue in FY 23-24. By addressing the skill gap and adopting innovative approaches to bridge it, Hero Vired has emerged as a catalyst in empowering Indias workforce, driving self-reliance, and transforming the employment and skilling landscape.

With a keen understanding of the scarcity of industry-ready professionals, Hero Vired embarked on a transformative journey to equip graduates with future-ready skillsets. Through their comprehensive certificate programs across Finance, Data science, AI, Technology, Management and Future Tech, the company is reshaping the employment landscape and bridging critical skill gaps.

The key to Hero Vireds success lies in strategic partnerships and personalized learning experiences. Collaborations with renowned global institutions such as INSEAD, University of Chicago and MIT, have elevated the companys reputation, enabling the development of cutting-edge programs. Leveraging the expertise of industry-leading faculty, learners gain invaluable insights, while comprehensive placement and career mentorship opportunities ensure their readiness for the dynamic job market.

Strategic alliances with industry giants like NODWIN Gaming, Unreal Engine have propelled Hero Vireds rapid growth, expanding their reach and enabling the creation of specialized programs tailored to emerging industry demands. In fact, Hero Vired is perhaps the only platform offering programs in Gaming & Extended Reality, with a focus on the future potential of domains.

Speaking on the growth for Hero Vired, Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO, Hero Vired said, “Building on the rapid success of the last two years, we have set an ambitious target of 2X revenue growth for this financial year. We have our eyes firmly set on becoming a sustainable business reporting profits and growing consistently, while realizing our mission of creating future-ready leaders.”

With over 3000 enrolled learners, as batches across domains near completion, it has already driven hundreds of successful career transitions and placements. Hero Vireds diverse range of courses has generated an average salary hike of 70% and an impressive 400% for the highest salary ever offered.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...