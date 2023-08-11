Hong’s Kitchen Introduces a Flavourful Journey with ‘Taste Tibet’ Food Festival

Hong’s Kitchen, the Indo-Chinese QSR brand of Jubilant FoodWorksLimited, is thrilled to announce its inaugural collaboration with celebrity chefs Doma Wang and Sachiko Seth. Together, they are bringing a Tibet Food Festival, offering a curated niche menu for Indo-Chinese food enthusiasts.

L to R : Sujit Bose – Head Chef Hong’s Kitchen, Avinash Kant Kumar – President Jubilant FoodWorks, Doma Wang and Sachiko Seth, Co-founder and Chef, Blue Poppy Thakali

Recognizing the evolving preferences of todays consumers and their growing love for appetizing cuisines, this unique dining experience resonates with many. The brand recognizes consumers inclination with cuisines from the hills of northern and north-eastern India. With this innovative festival, the goal is to offer guests in Delhi and NCR a distinctive flavourful journey.

The Taste Tibet festival celebrates the rich flavors that have thrived in the heart of Tibet Food enthusiasts can look forward to tantalizing their taste buds with an exquisite selection of Tibet dishes, meticulously crafted to evoke the enchanting landscapes of the Himalayas. Highlights include 12 specially chosen dishes, such as Shaphalay, Shapta, and Gyuma Poli, ensuring a delightful dining experience for all.

Avinash Kant Kumar, President of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, commented on the occasion “We are delighted to introduce ‘Taste Tibet’ Food Festival to our guests at Hong’s Kitchen restaurants. This offers them a chance to explore the captivating flavors of Tibet. Our chefs have been diligent in ensuring each dish truly represents the essence of Tibet cuisine. This festival embodies the rich culinary diversity that Indo-Chinese cuisine has to offer, and we eagerly anticipate sharing this experience with our patrons.”

The festivals menu showcases six veg and six non-veg dishes. Prepared in separate veg and non-veg kitchens, these dishes bring flavors from Tibet, thoughtfully reimagined for the Delhi palate. The Taste Tibet Festival kicks off on the 12th of August and will be featured in 16 restaurants across Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

Join Hong’s Kitchen for this delectable culinary journey, expertly crafted by our special chefs.

About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India’s largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,838 Domino’s stores across 394 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its wholly-owned owned subsidiaries which currently has 50 and 20 stores respectively. Jubilant FoodWorks also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Company currently operates 21 Dunkin’ restaurants across six Indian cities and 17 Popeyes restaurants in four cities.



In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 15 stores across three cities.

Note: ^All store counts as on June 30, 2023.

Website: www.jubilantfoodworks.com, hongskitchen.in.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...