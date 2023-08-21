The Institute of Brain & Spine was launched yesterday at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road. It was inaugurated by Thiru K. N. Nehru, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Government of Tamil Nadu. With an increase in incidences of stroke and neurological disorders in the society, the Institute offers best-in-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment and an expert team of specialist doctors delivering desired clinical outcomes that improves the quality of life to all its patients.

Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, Launches “Institute of Brain & Spine”

The institute comprises the departments of Brain and Spine Surgery, Neurology (Adult and Paediatric), Neuro Anaesthesiology and Neuro Critical Care, Neuro Intervention and Radiology as well as Neuro Behaviour and Neuro Rehabilitation. These departments work in synergy to set new standards in holistic neurological care. The experienced neurologists provide solutions to complex neurological problems like brain tumours, epilepsy, movement disorders, etc., even in advanced stages of the disease. The chief guest appreciated the advanced infrastructure and facilities available at the Institute of Brain & Spine.

Dr. Chandrakumar, Founder and Executive Chairman of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, “Kauvery Hospitals is focussed on building a centre for Neurosciences with world-class infrastructure and a competent team of expert clinicians. The centre has the latest equipment such as 3T MRI, Three-Dimensional 4K Operating Microscope, Continuous Perioperative Invasive and Non-invasive Neuro Monitoring Systems and Neuro Critical Care beds. It performs complex brain and spine surgeries, offers protocol-driven stroke and trauma management and provides a comprehensive rehabilitation program. Our focus shall also be to build on the academic and research programs around epilepsy and movement disorders.”

“Keeping in mind that successful treatment starts with precise diagnosis, the experts use the latest technology for accurate analysis. Patients will benefit from the advanced care available here, including life-saving and technically demanding procedures. Our expert team of specialists are proficient at treating complex and severe conditions with excellent clinical outcomes,” remarked Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

“Operating around the clock, our institute is well-prepared to manage complex neurological emergencies and cases on par with international benchmarks. The institute’s proficient team brings together years of experience and expertise, fortified by exceptional facilities and research-driven protocols, to deliver the best outcomes and improve the quality of life of our patients with any neurological problem or emergency,” said Dr. K. Sridhar, Group Mentor and Director, Neurosciences Kauvery Hospital Radial Road.

With the launch of Institute of Brain and Spine, Kauvery Group of Hospitals continues its legacy of excellence in offering world-class medical services with a personal touch and dedication to redefine healthcare standards.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...