Learning Matters Announces Star Educator Awards 2023: Celebrating Exceptional Educators and Transformative Educational Institutions Worldwide

Education is the cornerstone of progress and educators are the unsung heroes shaping the leaders of tomorrow. In recognition of their tireless efforts, Learning Matters – an ed-tech organisation based in Bengaluru, India – presents Star Educator Awards, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to honoring exceptional educators and educational institutions around the world who have gone above and beyond to inspire and transform the lives of their students.

Learning Matters Presents Star Educator Awards 2023

Now in its fourth year, the Star Educator Awards celebrate the profound impact educators make on society, regardless of their location or background. This initiative takes place annually to coincide with Teacher’s Day.

The initiative is unique in its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Unlike traditional awards, there is no entry fee and absolutely no charge of any type, ensuring that educators from all walks of life have an equal chance to be recognized for their remarkable contributions.

Nominations Open to All – Worldwide

Central to the ethos of the Star Educator Awards is the principle that anyone, anywhere can nominate an educator or educational institution that has touched their lives. Whether its a student, a parent, a colleague, or even a community member, the power to acknowledge exceptional educators now rests in the hands of those who have witnessed their dedication firsthand. This approach makes the awards a true celebration of the collective impact educators have on society.

Award Categories

The Star Educator Awards campaign features a diverse range of 12 award categories, each designed to recognize excellence in various aspects of education.

Excellence in Creative Teaching

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics

Excellence in Teaching Science

Excellence in Teaching Social Studies/Humanities

Excellence in Teaching Languages

Excellence in Teaching Children with Special Needs

Excellence in Promoting Physical Education

Champion of Digital Transformation

Favourite Teacher Award

Excellence in Leadership

Educational Group of the Year

Outstanding Institution