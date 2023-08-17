Lord’s Automative launches 8 Advanced Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Electric Vehicles

âPriced in the range of Rs. 49,999-175,000, Lord’s Automative’s focus markets will be tier 2 and tier 3 towns across the country

Lord’s Automative Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lords Mark Industries has launched an exclusive range of eight electric vehicles (EVs) to fortify its position as a market leader in the country’s booming EV space.

Efficient Solutions for Cargo and Passenger Transport

Lord’s Automative has rolled out 6 three-wheeler (3W) EV models – Lord’s King E-Rickshaw, Lord’s Samrat E-Loader, Lord’s Sawari Butterfly E-Rickshaw, Lord’s Gati Butterfly E-Loader, Lord’s Grace E-Rickshaw specially designed for disable person and Lord’s Swachh Yaan E-Garbage along with 2 high-speed two-wheeler (2W) EV scooter models – Lord’s Ignite High Speed E-Scooter and Lord’s Prime High Speed E-Cargo Scooter.

Priced in the range of Rs. 49,999-175,000, the EVs are available for the dealers, distributors and end-users across the country. In the initial phase, the company will target tier 2 and tier 3 towns in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Orissa.

The mega launch of state-of-the-art 8 variants of 2W and 3W EVs is in line with Lord’s Automative’s vision to play an enabling role in the green mobility revolution in India. The EVs manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art plants at Silvassa, Lucknow, Gurugram and Faridabad offer superior safety and convenience to the passenger and cargo transportations with strong battery capacity, advanced features and payload.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd., said, “The roll out of the eight sophisticated EVs is a significant milestone in our journey. Bringing the electric vehicle revolution across the country has been our mission. We believe large scale EV adoption in passenger and goods transportation will have a positive impact on the environment and redefine the EV evolution in India. Our EVs are equipped to offer a safe, reliable, and sustainable mobility solution. We’ll continue to invest to further enhance our EV manufacturing capacity as the domestic EV market is currently witnessing rapid growth on the back of the government’s focus on building sustainable mobility, growth in consumer demand and advancement in EV technologies.”

Dr. Veer Singh, CEO, Lord’s Automative Pvt. Ltd. said, “Lord’s Automative has the competitive edge in the market thanks to its manufacturing capability, round-the-clock customer support which ensures that each client receives best-in-class mobility solutions. The launch of eight advanced EVs demonstrates our enhanced competency. We are committed to drive EV adoption in India by offering people, affordable and dependable solutions. With convenient doorstep service, business promotion, dedicated marketing, and sales support, we are working towards further strengthening our position in the thriving EV space.”

Lord’s Automative has tied up with Bajaj FinServ, Pine Labs, Ezetap, Ascend, Akasa Finance, Loantap, Paytel, Kotak Mahindra, Paytm, Gopik and Pixmo Finance to offer easy finance options with minimum rate of interest and processing fees.

The 2W EVs come with one-year standard warranty on components such as Ignition Lock, Motor, Controller and Display Meter while providing a six months’ warranty on the converter which comes with the vehicle. Whereas, all the 3W EVs have one-year standard warranty on motor, controller, differentials which comes with the vehicle. All EVs also come with battery and charger warranty by OEM as standard one year on lead acid and three years on lithium. They also come with the latest version with aesthetic with AIS 156 Battery norms which ensures compliance with all safety parameters.

Spare parts of these EVs are available through the company’s dealership and distributor network. The company also offers customer support, 24/7 roadside assistance, spare part replacement, vehicle delivery, DIY videos so that the EVs can endure all types of weather and owners can take care of the batteries.

Lord’s Automative Pvt. Ltd. its first electric scooter in October 2020 under the name Lord’s Zoom and has established itself as one of the emerging players in the EV space. Their range of EV products includes 2-wheelers (Lord’s Zoom and Lord’s Zoom Plus) and 3-wheelers (Lord’s Devam King and Lord’s Devam Samrat), along with retrofit kits for hybrid electric scooters.

The company has so far sold over 16,000 EVs in over 22 states through 267 dealers. Besides, the company has plans to set up manufacturing facilities in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

To further build its leadership network, Lord’s Automative is inviting expressions of interest from budding eentrepreneurs with an investment capacity of Rs. 5-20 lakh. The company will offer all the required training and support to the dealers.

About Lords Automative Private Limited

Incorporated in February 2020, Lord’s Automative, a subsidiary of Lord’s Mark Industries, is one of the market leaders in India for the production of best-in-class two-wheeler and three-wheeler environmentally friendly electric vehicles. They launched electric scooters in October 2020 under the name Lords Zoom; The company’s goal is to give the public high-quality electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers that will greatly enhance their daily commutes and provide them with great satisfaction and cost-effective alternatives.

The company has so far partnered with 267 dealers in more than 22 States and sold more than 16,000 EVs in India. The company has produced eco-friendly products and has more than two decades of business and technological experience. They have a top-notch manufacturing facility equipped with cutting-edge equipment. The company will be installing GPS-enabled battery swapping stations across India. It is also in plans to launch e-bikes and e-vintage cars.

Website – lordsauto.com.

