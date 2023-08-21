August 21, 2023

Lotpot 2.0 Collaborates with Zee Studios for Gadar 2

Originating in 1969 by the visionary A.P. Bajaj, Lotpot stands as Indias pioneer Hindi Kids magazine. The legacy of Lotpot blossomed, and in 2012, it brought to life the beloved Motu Patlu characters, reigning as Indias top cartoon show. As we emerge from the pandemic, Lotpot 2.0 emerges anew, intricately interwoven with the storyline of Gadar 2, marking a remarkable synergy.

Talking about the association with Zee Studios, Mr. P.K Bajaj – Chief Editor, Lotpot said, “Were delighted to extend our partnership with Zee Studios, fusing Motu Patlu and Tara Singh of Gadar 2 into Lotpot 2.0. Just as the eagerly anticipated movie Gadar 2 has captured hearts, we believe our readers will relish this delightful comic integration.”

Mr. Aman Bajaj – Editor, Lotpot said, “Lotpot 2.0 promises to amplify the joy, entertainment, and enrichment weve been offering kids for 54 years. The dedicated efforts of Lotpot and Zees team are poised to replicate the success of Motu Patlu and Gadar. Lotpots Main IP Kids Character, Motu & Patlu is loved by one and all and is the Number 1 Kids TRP show on Nickelodeon India since 2012.”

Mr. Shivank Arora, CMO, Lotpot was delighted to share his thoughts on this collaboration and said, “This project was a dream imbued with nostalgia and legacy, and the result has surpassed all expectations. Anticipating a future rich in collaboration between Lotpot and Zee Studios. As Motu and Patlu became a household name, I wish that we do such collaborations & comic integrations much often.”

To exclusively experience this enthralling comic and upcoming Lotpot 2.0 editions, visit: www.lotpotmagazine.com.

