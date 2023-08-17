Mirae Asset Financial Services Partners with WhyNot Advertising for Innovative Mumbai Metro Campaign

Mirae Asset Financial Services, a distinguished player in the financial industry, has partnered with WhyNot Advertising, a reputable agency, to unveil a captivating campaign on Mumbai Metro trains. This groundbreaking initiative introduces and promotes Mirae Assets loan against mutual funds and shares (LAS) offerings, thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of the urban populace.

Captivating Campaign on Mumbai Metro trains by WhyNot Advertising

Distinguished by its ingenious visuals and creative concepts, the campaign strategically captures the attention of daily commuters, igniting conversations about the showcased financial products. The imaginative designs are crafted to pique curiosity and underscore the practicality of these offerings, especially in times of unexpected financial emergencies.

“In a landscape where the awareness of Loan Against Mutual Funds & Shares (LAS) among retail investors remains surprisingly low, our paramount focus has been on crafting communication that not only seizes attention but also explains the compelling rationale behind embracing LAS. This financial solution has the transformative ability to streamline and enhance ones life. Therefore, our communication approach is centered around addressing the simple short-term money requirements that resonate with retail investors,” Mr. Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO of Mirae Asset Financial Services.

“We are truly excited about the triumph of this collaborative endeavor. Through this campaign we have tried to master a blend of artful creativity and strategic communication, showcasing the fruitful partnership that emphasizes the paramount significance of sound financial planning and investment. This collaboration reinforces the shared dedication of both organizations to foster a financially enlightened society,” said Khushi Joshi – Founder, WhyNot Advertising.

The campaign features a super quick online application process, offering an array of flexible features at an economical interest rate. By breaking down communication into various needs individuals encounter, the campaign provides tailored solutions for each of these needs.

Mirae Asset Financial Services offerings provide a convenient way for individuals to access funds swiftly at an affordable rate. The campaign’s segmentation of communication based on individual needs showcases how the products can be applied to various scenarios, making it an ideal choice for those seeking financial security and flexibility.

Established in 2020, Mirae Asset Financial Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India. MAFS is committed to serving modern-day consumers’ financial requirements in a fast, convenient & transparent manner.

