NSure Reliable Power Solutions (Nsure) Joins the League of Lithium-ion Cell Manufacturers in India

NSure Reliable Power Solutions (NSure) will soon join the league of Lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India and pilot production will begin in their 1.0 GWh plant in Malur, near Bengaluru. The Founder and CEO of NSure, Mr. Chandrakanth Ramalingam is investing Rs.1050 crores and has acquired 80 acres of land for establishing a full-fledged manufacturing unit which is strategically located at Malur, an upcoming EV hub of India, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Chandrakanth Ramalingam Founder and CEO, NSure Relaible Power Solutions

The plant has envisaged capacity of 1.0 GWh of LFP Cells keeping a provision to expand the Gigafactory upto 5 GWh or more in next phase.

NSure has been a forerunner in securing the State High Level Clearance Committee approval. “Nsure’s full-fledged Li-ion cell manufacturing pilot unit will be ready soon and we are planning to start operations by the end of October this year” said Mr. Chandrakanth Ramalingam.

NSure has entered into an agreement with Government of India to further its indigenisation efforts. Says CEO Mr. Chandrakanth Ramalingam, “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, NSure and International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) under the Department of Science and technology (DST) Govt. of India, have entered into an agreement for Technical Know-How Transfer and Training to support indigenisation efforts.”

NSure picks LFP chemistry for greater thermal stability

It is interesting to note that Nsure has adopted the LFP chemistry by giving preference over NMC and other chemistries as this technology offers greater thermal stability thus making the use case of battery pack safer which last longer at a much affordable price range and most importantly best suited for the Indian Tropical climatic condition.

“As our cells will not contain rare earth metals such as nickel or cobalt, this reduces the risk of fire significantly and it mitigates the environmental impact of used end-of-life cells,” said Mr. Chandrakanth Ramalingam. “Our approach will be aimed at making a Li-ion cell used for various applications in order to minimize the overall cost per cycle and increase the energy density at pack level,” Mr. Chandrakanth Ramalingam added.

About NSure

NSure inherits a firm vision of Mr. Chandrakanth Ramalingam towards adoption of Technological Advancement in business, catering to the energy requirement of India’s renewable space and e-mobility by providing next generation storage solutions. NSure echoes his value, driven by innovation, reliability and highest quality assurance. NSure Aims to establish Giga Scale domestic capability for manufacturing of Advance Cell Chemistry (ACC) batteries with the adoption of world class technology aptly designed for Indian environment and needs.

