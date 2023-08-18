Parimatch is excited to announce that the company has expanded its line with new exclusive markets. Starting now, users can place bets on cricket sensation Nicholas Pooran and the dynamic Jamaica Tallawahs team in the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament.

Parimatch Launches Exclusive Markets with Nicholas Pooran and Jamaica Tallawahs for the Caribbean Premier League Tournament

This strategic collaboration underscores Parimatchs dedication to innovation and user-centric experiences, positioning it as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape of sports.

Scheduled to run from August 17th to September 25th, the CPL tournament promises intense competition. Parimatch invites cricket lovers to explore new markets and place bets on their favorite players and teams.

Winner

Under this exclusive offering, Tallawahs’ highest winning pre-match odds stand out, providing odds for the teams victory in every match. Parimatch promises to consistently maintain Tallawahs’ pre-match odds above the competition, ensuring an unparalleled journey leading up to the start of each match.

Nicholas Pooran Specials

Nicholas Pooran, the new ambassador of Parimatch and a powerhouse for the West Indies, brings his exceptional talent to this collaboration. Introducing the Nicholas Pooran tournament specials, Parimatch presents five distinct markets, each capturing different facets of Poorans performance:

Nicholas Pooran Tournament Fours

Nicholas Pooran Tournament Sixes

Nicholas Pooran Tournament Runs

Nicholas Pooran Tournament 50s (half-centuries)

Nicholas Pooran Tournament 100s (centuries)

These markets will remain active throughout the tournament, offering an immersive experience that aligns with Poorans appearances on the field.

Odds Boost

Furthermore, Parimatch brings an exciting twist with the odds boost, enhancing selected markets such as the toss and match winner. This feature, available across all matches, empowers bettors to supercharge their potential winnings and immerse themselves in the heart-pounding action.

Strike Rates and Economies

What’s more, Parimatch provides users with the opportunity to place bets on the strike rates and economies of Tallawahs’ top players and Pooran. With around 6-7 markets for each Tallawahs’ match and 1-2 markets for Poorans matches, cricket lovers can indulge in the performance statistics of their favorite players.

For the latest updates and to explore the exclusive markets, please visit Parimatch’s official website.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the world-leading igaming company founded in 1994. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...