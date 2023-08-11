Parimatch Unveils Striker Nicholas Pooran as the New Brand Ambassador

Parimatch, one of the biggest sports betting companies in the world, has announced legendary cricketer Nicholas Pooran as their new brand ambassador. Nicholas Pooran currently plays for the West Indies cricket team, and also plays for Lucknow SuperGiants in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A clean and brutal striker of the cricket ball and an able wicketkeeper, Nicholas Pooran started his international cricket career in 2018 as he meant to go on – with a blistering half-century off 25 balls for West Indies in a match against India in Chennai. In the 2019 World Cup he made an impressive 367 runs in nine matches including his maiden International century and really caught the attention of the cricket fraternity. An integral part of the West Indies cricket team which he has previously captained, he is now one of the most in-demand franchise cricketers in the world today due to his unique abilities which were on display recently in the MLC final where he scored an incredible 137* off just 55 balls to win the title for MI New York almost single-handedly.

Parimatch Press Office commented, “Nicholas Pooran has always been a great cricketing talent with a huge fan following across the world. Parimatch is proud to have him as our new brand ambassador and we believe this association is a match of equals. I strongly feel that the journey together will be scintillating and one to watch out for.”

“I’m thrilled to align myself with one of the world’s biggest brands – Parimatch – and see some real synergies between us. I have heard some people say I defied the odds to play cricket again after my accident but I am driven, ambitious, calculated and relentless in my pursuit of excellence. I’m very excited about the future ahead,” Nicholas Pooran said.

The partnership is for a two-year period and during this time, the world cricket sensation known as Nicky P will feature in Parimatchs large-scale advertising campaigns such as, TVC, Print, Radio, Outdoor, PR, and Social & Digital Media outreach.

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting young batting talents in the modern game, Nicholas Pooran has come a long way since sustaining career threatening injuries in a car accident in 2015. He has excelled internationally, has stamped his authority on the IPL, is in the best form of his life as evidenced in the MLC (where he finished leading runscorer by a long way) and is now featuring against India in the current T20is in the West Indies & USA.

