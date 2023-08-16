Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad to House IBACO’s 200th Store

Hatsun Agro Products, a leading private sector dairy company in India, has opened its 200th IBACO store in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad today.

200th IBACO store in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad

IBACO is a premium ice cream brand known for its uniquely flavoured ice creams, ice cream cakes, ice cream shakes and signature bars.

Lamp lighting during the inaugural of 200th Store in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. said, “IBACO is our brand that started serving ice cream in scoops. We are known for our innovation and out-of-box thinking to bring out unique and never-tasted-before flavours. I am happy that we have reached a milestone with the launch of the 200th outlet.“

IBACO serves flavours like almond crunch, cotton candy, sea salt caramel pecan and Belgian chocolate, making it supremely unique in the dessert industry. Customers love their ice creams and this love has manifested into the brand opening its 200th outlet. IBACO has truly become an indispensable part of celebrations, gatherings, and individual celebratory moments.

Hatsun Agro Products is the first Indian private-sector dairy company to open outlets in an organised format making it the largest private dairy retail player in the industry. Its retail footprints now span across various cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Orissa, Goa and Gujarat.

About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private-sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine-quality cattle collected directly from over 4,50,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP’s portfolio includes: Arun Ice-cream – South India’s leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk – the country’s largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products – a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, IBACO – a Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, & Santosa – a fast-growing cattle feed brand.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...