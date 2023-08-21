Rohit Raaj and Daisy Shah Launch the Trailer of their Thriller Film “Mystery of the Tattoo”

IT engineer turned actor Rohit Raaj plays a lawyer in this crime thriller. His character is about how he tries to solve a murder that happened twenty years ago. He impresses with his looks and facial expressions. Rohit Raaj, who has learned the art of acting from Barry John Acting School, considers himself very lucky that he got an opportunity to work with established actors like Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah in his debut film and got to learn a lot from them.

Daisy Shah will be next seen in the upcoming film Mystery Of The Tattoo opposite debutant Rohit Raaj. The poster and trailer of the film starring Daisy Shah and Rohit Raaj was launched in Mumbai.

Ameesha Patel and Arjun Rampal are making guest appearances in the film. The trailer and songs of the film shown on the occasion were great. This murder mystery will be released on 1st September 2023.

Daisy Shah will be seen romancing debutant Rohit Raaj in the film which has been shot in London. She said, “The story of this film is related to tattoos. What is the secret behind the tattoo, you will know by watching the film.”

“Kalaiarasi Sathapan made her directorial debut in Bollywood with this film Mystery of the Tattoo. She also appreciated Rohit Raajs passion and dedication towards work and said that Rohit has worked very hard for this film. She said, He knew the script of the entire film, every single dialogue, so whenever I didnt have paper, I would look at Rohit and he would speak the entire line.”

Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathapan, the film is jointly produced by Kashish Khan, Anushree Shah and Gajinath Jayekumar. The film Mystery of the Tattoo is going to be released in theaters on September 1, 2023. The story and screenplay of the film is written by Kalaiarasi Sathapan while the dialogues are written by Nadeem Uddin and Rajan Agarwal. Pickle Entertainment will be distributing the film. Zee Music Company has released the music of the film.

