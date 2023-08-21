Secure instant funds against your gold jewellery with Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

In India, gold holds a special place, symbolising tradition and wealth. Beyond its role as jewellery like necklaces, bangles, and rings, there is an often overlooked advantage: the potential to leverage gold as collateral for obtaining crucial financial assistance.

For those looking for quick and easy access to funds, a gold loan comes as a smart financing option. Whether your expenses are planned or unplanned, a gold loan can be used for anything since it has no usage limitations. In this type of loan, the gold jewellery as collateral, resulting in typically lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans. With Bajaj Finance, individuals can use their 18-22 karat gold jewellery to get loans ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore, with interest rates starting at 9.50%* per annum.

Gold loans have an easy application process, with minimal documentation, quick processing, and convenient repayment schedules. Borrowers can easily apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan online by providing minimal information such as their name, 10-digit mobile number, and OTP.

Here is a closer look at the features of gold loan that makes it a wise financing option.

Quick disbursal

One of the biggest benefits of a gold loan is the instant disbursal of the loan amount. Bajaj Finance ensures a streamlined process, enabling borrowers to access funds within as little as 15 minutes*.

Low interest rate

Since a gold loan is secured against physical gold jewellery, the gold loan rate of interest is lower than the unsecured loans like personal loans. Borrowers can avail of an instant gold loan from Bajaj Finance with interest rates starting as low as 9.50% per annum.

Easy eligibility

Anyone can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan as long as they are an Indian citizen aged between 21 to 70 years and have their basic KYC papers for verification. In most cases documents like Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, passport, or drivers licence, is enough to get the loan approved. They don’t need a great credit history or high CIBIL Score to avail of the loan.

Multiple repayment options

Bajaj Finance also provides customers with a great deal of flexibility when it comes to repayment. Borrowers are free to choose how and when to repay the loan. They can choose to pay interest on a monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually as per their convenience. Though it is important to note that the principal amount and pending interest, if any, shall be due for payment at the time of loan maturity.

Transparent evaluation

Bajaj Finance uses top-of-the-line karat metres to ensure the borrowers receive maximum value for their gold. Alongside this, Bajaj Finance offers borrowers a competitive gold loan rate per gram and the opportunity to secure a loan of up to 75% of the value of their gold jewellery. Additionally, the pledged gold jewellery is stored in secure vaults that are monitored around the clock, ensuring utmost safety.

To apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan online, just follow these few simple steps.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.

Access the online application form.

Provide your 10-digit mobile number and receive the OTP.

Submit the OTP to verify the details.

Choose the state and city to find the nearest branch.

Enter complete name and date of birth as per the PAN.

Schedule an appointment at the nearest branch.

Once the application is submitted, a Bajaj Finance representative will reach out to guide the applicant through the next steps. With a vast network of more than 800 branches throughout India, Bajaj Finance ensures prompt and hassle-free loan processing, ensuring a convenient experience. To apply for a gold loan today, visit the Bajaj Finserv website.

