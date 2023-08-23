Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Signs Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Endorse its VANAHA project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, one of India’s most trusted real estate developers, is delighted to announce the signing of renowned celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor as the brand ambassadors for its flagship project VANAHA, located near Bavdhan, Pune. The luxurious project VANAHA has a development potential of 5 million square feet and a revenue potential of Rs. 4000 crore.

Part of one of Indias largest townships of more than 1000 acres, which holds more than 350 acres of open and green spaces, VANAHA is a magnificent mixed-use development of residential, commercial, and retail spaces. With panoramic views of the sprawling Oxford Golf Course, which has been voted as one of the Top Golf and Leisure destinations in India and holds Pune’s only 18-hole private golf course, the project is nestled amidst picturesque hills and verdant landscapes. The valley hosts a diverse range of over 400 flora and fauna species, creating a revitalising, invigorating environment, and providing residents with meticulously planned homes.

With an emphasis on harmony between tranquility and connectivity, VANAHA will offer an idyllic setting for residents to call home. Every aspect of VANAHA has been carefully crafted, enabling residents to unwind and reconnect with nature within their own sanctuary.

As the brand ambassadors for VANAHA, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor will bring their charisma and influence to promote the projects unique features. Their endorsement will reinforce the family-oriented positioning of VANAHA and create resonance with potential home buyers. Known for their elegance and sophistication, the power couple emphasises family values, togetherness, community building, and a deep understanding of living in harmony with nature.

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Mr. Nirav Dalal, Business Head, and Chief Investment Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, stated, “We are delighted to have Shahid and Mira Kapoor as the brand ambassadors for our VANAHA project. The couple’s elegance, sophistication, exquisite taste, and extraordinary accomplishments perfectly represent this luxurious project. The affiliation signifies the standards of excellence, dependability, and grace that Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate upholds. We envisage this association will elevate the projects visibility and lead potential customers to their dream homes.”

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Acclaimed Actor Shahid Kapoor, said, “We are honoured to be associated with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and their iconic project VANAHA. We trust the brands dedication to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, as these values align with our own. Pune as a city is very close to our hearts, and VANAHAs harmonious fusion of urban living and tranquil environment fits our style. We anticipate a fruitful collaboration and the chance to motivate potential homebuyers to enjoy the comfort and luxury provided by VANAHA.”

Mira Kapoor echoed her excitement and said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this development. VANAHA by Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is an excellent project surrounded by lush greenery. I feel it’s the perfect place for modern families looking for a blend of convenience and natural beauty. We are sure that our collaboration will highlight the extraordinary way of life that VANAHA has to offer.”

VANAHA by Shapoorji Pallonji offers an exceptional living experience, seamlessly blending luxury, tranquility, and top-notch amenities. Residents can indulge in a range of features, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, and fitness centres. The project enjoys excellent connectivity to key routes such as the proposed 10-lane National Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, the proposed 8-lane flyover at Chandni Chowk, and the proposed 6-lane Paud Mahad National Highway, ensuring convenient travel for its residents.

Strategically positioned near major IT hubs like Hinjewadi, Mahalunge-Mann Hi-Tech City Park, and Baner, VANAHA holds immense appeal for professionals. Moreover, the development is surrounded by a well-established social and civic infrastructure, including renowned educational institutions like Flame University and Symbiosis International University, hospitals, and commercial centres. The presence of the acclaimed Oxford Golf Course, ranked among Asia’s top 5, further adds to the allure of this exceptional project.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities-Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

