Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Conducts ‘Walk for Life’ with Organ Recipients; Riteish Deshmukh Joins Celebrations to Promote Organ Donation

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (HN RFH) organized a walkathon to create awareness on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day. With over 250 participants, the walkathon was flagged off by Mr Pravin Padwal, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police-Traffic, Mumbai, Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Dr Rahul Pandit, Chair-Critical Care, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, along with organ recipients and families, doctors, police officials, traffic police who come together to celebrate the Gift of Life and express their gratitude to their donors and their families.

L to R – Dr. Surendra Mathur, Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Mr Riteish Deshmukh, Mr Satyanarayan Chaudhari, Dr Rahul Pandit

Speaking on this, Dr Rahul Pandit, Chair of Critical Care, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, stated, “We would like to thank the donor and donor families to go above and beyond and think of donation at their time of grief. The transplantation programme runs successfully because of the massive efforts of the Mumbai police and the traffic police. They have always been very forthcoming by helping with the green corridor and all the allied assistance without which it would not be possible to save lives.”

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the organ donation rate in India has increased from a dismal 0.1 per million population to 0.5 per million population in a span of a few years. Organ donation rates in India are minuscule compared to other countries. India witnessed over 15000 organ transplants in 2022, and the number of total organ transplants in the country has substantially increased from less than 5000 in the year 2013 to more than 15000 in the year 2022 these incudes live related donations. Yet, organ shortage continues to cost lives, and the walkathon focused on spreading awareness to curb this concern.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, “Seventeen people die every day due to the lack of availability of organs in India. Our country faces the lowest rate of organ donation worldwide, with a mere 0.5 per million of the population donating their organs after death. At Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital we have a world class infrastructure, technology and clinical expertise to support transplants. On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, I take this opportunity to pledge my organs. I urge everyone to be part of this noble endeavour. Organ Donation can enable us to help give a new lease of life to innumerable patients.”

At the event, challenges and solutions pertaining to organ donation were discussed and deliberated. Actor Riteish Deshmukh graced the event and spoke about this noble cause to spread awareness amongst the audience who were invited to the event.

Riteish Deshmukh said, “Many lives are lost due to the lack of donated organs, and pledging your organs is the noblest act. We often think about rebirth, or even after life. Organ Donation gives us the opportunity to be reborn through the recipient who gets a second lease of life because of the donation. It is important to spread this message and educate people about the benefits of organ donation, especially young minds.”

Dr Surendra Mathur, President, ZTCC Mumbai, said, “There were no brain death laws in India three decades ago. I deeply express my appreciation for the progress we have made with transplants in these years. The government’s initiative this year to declare August 3 as National Organ Donation Day will help further encourage Indians to pledge their organs. Organ donation has been proven to be the pillar for transplants in order to save lives of patients diagnosed with organ failure. Hence Im thankful to those who have donated and to those who wish to donate and exercise the chance of saving someone.”

Dr Anvay Mulay, Director of Advanced Cardiac Surgery & Heart Transplant, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital,said, “There is currently a huge gap between patients who need organs and availability of the same. The waiting list for kidney and liver transplants can be up to several years. Heart and lung recipients are completely dependent on the cadaveric organ donation program, which needs more people to opt for donation after death. We urge people to pledge to donating their organs and also informing their families of their wishes, as even after death they can live through the person whose life they have saved.”

The event was attended by Dr Akash Shukla – Joint Director Incharge, ROTTO-SOTTO, Dr Ravi Mohanka – Director – Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Dr Sandeep Attawar, Director – Lung Transplant; Dr B V Gandhi, Mentor, Nephrology, and Dr Rushi Deshpande, Director, Critical Care Nephrology.

