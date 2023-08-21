Sodexo Launches Customised Student Dining Solution at Chatrabhuj Narsee School

Launch of Food & You at Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali

Serving nutritionally balanced meals to 2000+ students and staff

Promotes healthy eating habits in the student community

Leading provider of comprehensive nutritious food solutions, Sodexo announces the official launch of Food & You, its specially crafted student dining solution for schools at the premier educational institute Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali.

Under the leadership of Mr Sujay Jairaj, Chairperson and Mrs Minal Thacker, Trustee of Methibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation, Chatrabhuj Narsee School, is driven by excellence and seeks to inculcate a desire to learn, to be, to do, and to live in peace and harmony.

With this launch, Sodexo will serve nutritionally balanced and exciting meals that include seasonal produce to 2000+ students and staff. Also gracing the occasion were Mrs Merzeen Doctor, the Principal, and Mr Ajit Bhatkar, the Administration Manager.

Students participated in a fun-filled hands-on cooking session of DIY Cookies conducted by Sodexo’s culinary team at the launch

As the school prioritises a holistic approach to education that extends beyond the classroom, Sodexo becomes the partner of choice to complement its values through shared goals of fostering a healthier and more engaging environment with food that contributes to the health and well-being of the school community.

“We understand that this kind of commitment calls for responsible nourishment through nutritionist-approved menus, a legacy of culinary expertise and robust safety and quality standards which Sodexo stands for. Moreover, we are happy to receive the kind support of the management team at Chatrabhuj Narsee School to introduce innovative and refreshing engagements on campus that make food exciting. Students can look forward to enjoying a wide variety of nourishing and delicious homestyle meals, global combos and quick eats that facilitate and enhance their learning process while parents can be rest assured that their children’s health and happiness remain a top priority,” said Nitin Trikha, Director, Education Services & Food Platform, Sodexo.

“We believe good nutrition is an essential element of a successful learning environment and it is vital to keep our students well-nourished and energised to allow them to perform their best, not only in academics but in other activities too. We are glad to have joined hands with a partner like Sodexo, who is aligned with our aim of making our school a place of nourishment, growth, development and unforgettable experiences,” stated Mrs Merzeen Doctor, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee School.

Backed by its experience in nourishing the youth on campus, Sodexo continues to serve the student community with principles firmly rooted in its wellness charter that promotes nutrition and well-being and helps reinforce healthy eating habits amongst the student community.

About Sodexo in Education

Sodexo in India, among other sectors, is a market leader in the education space with its comprehensive range of food, facilities and campus management services. Offering ~55 million meals annually, the company caters to top-notch, premium schools and universities in India. Care is taken to maintain the overall physical and mental health of students, teachers and support staff with best-in-class culinary know-how, health & hygiene measures, and well-trained staff. The company has also been recognised for its commitment towards excellence. It was recently recognised for its excellence in food & catering in the education space at World Education Congress 2022.

Know More: in.sodexo.com/your-industry/education.html

About Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali

Chatrabhuj Narsee School, based on a sprawling three-acre campus with state-of-the-art facilities, was started by Mr Sujay Jairaj in association with Methibai Devraj Gundecha Foundation in 2016 and currently is one of the largest international schools in the country, with more campuses coming up in other cities. The institute is a co-educational day school and one of the best international schools in Mumbai. The school hosts 2000+ pupils between the age of 3 to 18 yrs. The school is affiliated with International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) for IGCSE examinations. The Group has educational campuses in Mumbai, Pune, and Gujarat.

